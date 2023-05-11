Companies Like Lithium Plus Minerals (ASX:LPM) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Lithium Plus Minerals (ASX:LPM) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Lithium Plus Minerals Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In December 2022, Lithium Plus Minerals had AU$6.3m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$3.0m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years as of December 2022. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Can Lithium Plus Minerals Raise More Cash Easily?

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$33m, Lithium Plus Minerals' AU$3.0m in cash burn equates to about 9.1% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Lithium Plus Minerals' Cash Burn?

Because Lithium Plus Minerals is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. We would undoubtedly be more comfortable if it had reported some operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash runway gave us comfort. To put it simply, we think its cash burn situation is totally fine given it is still developing its business. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Lithium Plus Minerals you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

