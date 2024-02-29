Companies Like Micro-X (ASX:MX1) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Micro-X (ASX:MX1) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Micro-X's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Micro-X last reported its December 2023 balance sheet in February 2024, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$5.3m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$5.4m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from December 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Micro-X Growing?

Micro-X managed to reduce its cash burn by 65% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And it could also show revenue growth of 3.6% in the same period. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Micro-X To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Micro-X is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Micro-X's cash burn of AU$5.4m is about 9.0% of its AU$60m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Micro-X's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Micro-X's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Micro-X (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

