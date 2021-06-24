U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,265.71
    +23.87 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,208.18
    +333.94 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,353.13
    +81.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,323.94
    +20.48 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.17
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.80
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1935
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4940
    +0.0070 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8990
    -0.0630 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,813.38
    +1,172.39 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.91
    +51.29 (+6.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.97
    +35.91 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.23
    +0.34 (+0.00%)
     

Companies navigate ethical minefield to build proof of vaccination apps

Ron Miller
·8 min read

In the U.S, after you get vaccinated against COVID-19 you are given a small paper card issued by the CDC that is essentially the only evidence that you've received your shots. It might seem like a flimsy level of proof, one that you could easily lose, but replacing that paper copy with a digital one has become a political lightning rod in America.

In spite of that, many companies are attempting to attack the problem to produce a viable form of digital proof, sometimes called vaccine passports. For all intents and purposes, what many call a vaccine passport is simply proof you've been vaccinated that you can carry on your smartphone, rather than on a card in your wallet.

Some have argued against the digital approach for privacy reasons. Others have claimed it is a civil liberties issue, and some have pointed to equity issues related to not having equal access to appropriate technology or the internet.

That lack of consensus along with the open ethical questions, has led some states including Florida and Georgia to ban the use of electronic passport records, at least as far as requiring them to conduct state business or to create a centralized vaccination record keeping system. In Iowa, the governor signed a law last month that prohibits businesses and the state from requiring any proof to access services, whether the card is physical or digital.

These are just a few examples of the patchwork of state laws and executive orders that has resulted in even more complexity for companies trying to develop products to solve this problem. But not every state is banning digital vaccination records. Earlier this month, California opened a registration system to request a digital record of your vaccination and New York announced a system earlier this year to download proof of vaccination to your smartphone. More on these approaches later.

We spoke to several experts to get their take on moving your vaccine card to the digital world to find out how this could work in spite of the obvious friction.

Practical issues

According to Dr. Shira I. Doron from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, whose specialties include infectious diseases and hospital epidemiology, it's not as simple a matter as may sound.

For starters she says, states have not kept records in a consistent way. People have been getting vaccinated in all kinds of places from school gyms to pharmacies to stadiums, and it's not clear if those records have made their way to people's primary care physicians, assuming they even have one.

"[Vaccine passports could work] if [a system] had been rolled out that way [with central record keeping in mind] from December 15th [when we started vaccinating], but it was not. So, if somebody takes it on to go backwards and issue that kind of proof to people, maybe a system like that could work -- and of course there are a lot of people that have taken issue with the ethics of that," she said.

For her, it comes down to infection rates. As they drop with more people getting vaccinated, it could alleviate the need for any kind of proof at all because we would be safer simply because the infection rate fell below 10%. "I think that more ideally we get down to such a low infection rate and such high rate of vaccination that there is no longer a concern about people walking into a building," she said.

Europe is working on a common framework for ‘vaccine passports’

Putting it in on the blockchain

If the infection rate remains higher than desirable, or certain entities like universities want to require it, how do we offer proof of vaccination beyond the paper card? Some people are pointing to the blockchain, but the approach isn't without controversy. New York State is using IBM's blockchain technology for its proof of vaccination called Excelsior Pass, but privacy advocates worry that doing so could expose people's personal medical information.

The idea with the IBM approach is that you to go to your physician's healthcare portal or some other place that has your vaccine records, and which has partnered with IBM. The portal will present you with a QR code which you can take a picture of with your phone and store in your phone's digital wallet. The person then presents the QR code at a venue, which uses a companion scanning application to view it to see proof of vaccination (or a recent negative test). Finally the venue would verify the identity of that person with a secondary form of ID like a driver's license.

The question then is why use the blockchain at all in this instance. IBM Global VP of Payer and Emerging Business Networks Eric Piscini, says that there are three main reasons. "The first is that the immutability of the blockchain is extremely important, and that's [a big reason] why we use it. The second piece, which is also very important is the decentralization of that platform so that [all of the vaccine data] is not just in one place. It's decentralized and managed by different parties. [...] The third piece [...] is the audit trail, and not just for me as a consumer, but as an [entity] that is trying to verify me," he explained.

Tech and health companies including Microsoft and Salesforce team up on digital COVID-19 vaccination records

But are those reasons enough to justify its use? Steve Wilson, an analyst at Constellation Research, who specializes in end user privacy thinks the blockchain is an inappropriate technology to use for digital proof of vaccination. "Basically, I don't see how blockchain adds anything to the digitizing of COVID vaccinations or tests. The purpose of blockchain is to crowd-source agreement on the ordering of some events, and logging that order in a shared record. What problem in vaccination management does that address," he asked.

An open-source approach to the problem

When California released a digital vaccination record app last week, it went a different route, using an open-source framework called the Smart Health Cards Framework. The framework was developed by an organization called The Commons Project (TCP) along with a broad coalition of health and technology organizations including Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, Epic and others.

JP Pollack, co-founder of The Commons Project, Senior Researcher-in-Residence at Cornell Tech, and Assistant Professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, says that since the government has made clear it won't be compiling vaccine records in a central database, and because the vaccine administration system itself is so fragmented, it's even more challenging to create digital records. His organization is working to create a solution to that problem.

"What we're working on at The Commons Project is a steering group called the Vaccination Credential Initiative or VCI. And the purpose of that group is basically to design and advocate for a specification, someday hopefully a standard, that makes it so that all of those disparate issuers of vaccines can issue the same vaccine record in a signed and portable format," he said.

That comes in the form of a Smart Health Card app that TCP has developed. "The additional layer that we have built is what turns [your vaccine] information into what we're calling the Smart Health Card. And basically it's all of the information that goes on your CDC card -- so your name, your date of birth, the type of vaccine that you received, the dates of your doses, lot numbers and where you received it. All of those kinds of things get packaged up into this credential, and that credential is then signed by the issuer," he said.

Healthvana’s digital COVID-19 vaccination records are about communication, not passports for the immune

In addition to California, the state of Louisiana also went live with the The Commons Project solution this week, and Walmart recently announced that anyone that received their vaccine through them is now able to download a digital version of their vaccine record directly to the CommonHealth app (available on Android) or CommonPass app (available on iOS or Android). The company also hinted that other companies that have administered the vaccine would be following Walmart's lead in the coming weeks and providing access to digital records through the same apps.

The approach doesn't necessarily solve all of the criticisms around equitable access to technology, privacy or the ethics of being asked to show proof vaccination, but it does provide a means to deliver the information digitally for those that want it in an open way.

Regardless of the method your state chooses, if it indeed chooses any approach at all, it will come with its own set of pros and cons. The paper CDC card, as Wilson points out, is similar in many ways to the "Yellow Card" vaccination record that people traveling overseas have been carrying for decades, and that has worked fine.

But it seems that in 2021 when approximately half the world's population owns a smartphone, while two-thirds have some sort of mobile phone, smart or otherwise, it makes sense to make this record available in a digital form. For the many startups and large companies trying to solve that problem, they will have to do more than come up with a clever solution. They will also need to figure out how to convince individuals, businesses and governments that it makes sense to even offer this approach, and that may be the biggest hurdle of all.

Europe’s rush for a COVID-19 ‘digital pass’ stirs concerns

Recommended Stories

  • The 12 best TV shows of 2021 (so far)

    We're already halfway through the year and EW's TV critics couldn't narrow their best-of list down to 10. Nature is healing!

  • After raising $10M, Ryte launches 'Carbon KPI’ to measure the CO2 footprint of web sites

    Who knew, until recently, that streaming Netflix might have a measurable impact on the environment, for instance. Ryte raised €8.5 million ($10 million) in a previously undisclosed round led by Bayern Kapital out of Munich and Octopus Investments out of London earlier this year for its Website User Experience Platform. It has now launched the 'Ryte Website Carbon KPI’, which claims to be able to help make 5% of all websites carbon neutral by 2023.

  • ADA Prevents Breakdown With Bounce At Long-Term Support Line

    Cardano (ADA) has been decreasing since May 16 but bounced at a long-term ascending support line on June 22.

  • Microsoft needs to impress a lot of people with Windows 11

    Microsoft's is expected to launch Windows 11 on June 24, and it's going to need to be a hit with some important buyers.

  • Microsoft's Windows 11 brings updated looks with a focus on multitasking and gaming

    Microsoft's Windows 11 brings big changes to the world's most popular desktop operating system.

  • Apple Investors Are Jittery About the Next iPhone. Stay Bullish, Morgan Stanley Says.

    Analyst Katy Huberty notes that some investors fear a double-digit iPhone revenue decline lies ahead, as was the case for the iPhone 6S in fiscal 2016 and the XS in fiscal 2019.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 24th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the day. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would bring resistance levels into play.

  • Byrna Technologies Holds Private Less-Lethal Security Onboarding & Training Event at Sony Pictures Studios, A New Byrna Customer

    Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced that the Company recently conducted its first on-site training program for private security at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. The purpose of the event was to train and certify Sony's security personnel in the safe and effective use of the Byrna less-lethal platform, with which Sony has equipped its security team for use in patrolling the studio's 53-acre studio as well as other locations in South

  • Microsoft challenges Apple's business model with new Windows 11 operating system

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Thursday showed Windows 11, its first major operating system revamp since 2015 with new changes that take direct aim at Apple Inc's lucrative App Store business model. Windows 11, which will hit the market by the end of this year, will include a new Windows Store that will let software developers use their own in-app payment systems and pay no commissions to Microsoft. The moves stand in contrast to Apple's "walled garden" approach, in which the iPhone maker only lets users download software from the App Store and imposes controls on software developers, including a requirement to use Apple's in-app payment systems and pay commissions of up to 30%.

  • Microsoft announces Windows 11, generally available by the holidays

    After weeks of leaks and hype, Microsoft today officially announced Windows 11, the next version of its desktop operating system. Microsoft plans to release Windows 11 to the general public by the holidays, so we can probably expect it sometime around late November. It'll be a free update to Windows 10 users.

  • Microsoft Windows 11: what to expect

    Here’s everything we’re expecting from Microsoft’s latest version of Windows.

  • Windows 11 - live: Microsoft’s new ‘next generation’ operating system unveiled today

    A new Start Menu, better Xbox integration, a revamped Windows Store, and more are all expected in the announcement

  • Google expands Jio partnership with Indian smartphone, cloud tie-ups

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Google deepened its partnership with Reliance Jio on Thursday with an "ultra-affordable" smartphone which could connect hundreds of millions of customers to high-speed mobile data and a cloud tie-up to boost the Indian telecoms firm's 5G push. The 'JioPhone Next' has been developed by Alphabet's Google and Jio for the Indian market, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries of which Jio is a part, told his company's annual shareholder meeting. Ambani, one of the world's richest men, wants to expand Jio's tech, telecoms and entertainment services through the new phone's launch in September.

  • Big Tech’s Car Obsession Is All About Taking Eyes Off the Road

    (Bloomberg) -- At first glance, the forays Apple Inc., Google and other technology giants are making into the world of cars don’t appear to be particularly lucrative.Building automobiles requires factories, equipment and an army of people to design and assemble large hunks of steel, plastic and glass. That all but guarantees slimmer profits. The world’s top 10 carmakers had an operating margin of just 5.2% in 2020, a fraction of the 34% enjoyed by the tech industry’s leaders, data compiled by Bl

  • Microsoft’s big Windows 11 event is coming up — here's what to expect

    Microsoft's Windows 11 is on the way. Here's everything we know so far about the next-generation operating system.

  • Microsoft debuts Windows 11, first major update in 6 years

    Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has sleeker visual features and is more open to third-party apps. The newest version of Microsoft's flagship operating system announced Thursday will be a successor to today's Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015. In a challenge to rival Apple, the company also announced that it won't force app developers to pay fees to Microsoft for using its app store; and that Google's popular Android apps will run on its new system.

  • Windows 11: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the New ‘Start’ of the PC (Exclusive)

    Windows 11, due out later this year, is full of new features, including a new Start menu that's been moved to the center and a Microsoft Store with Android apps. In an exclusive interview, WSJ’s Joanna Stern spoke with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about the software, the influence of the pandemic and his strategy of competing with Google and Apple. Photo illustration: Alex Kuzoian/The Wall Street Journal

  • Microsoft’s Windows 11 OS has a sleeker look, Xbox features, better multitasking, and Android apps built-in

    Windows 11 will be a free upgrade, coming to users with a release date of ‘this holiday season’

  • Owners of $4,000 Peloton treadmills must now pay $39 monthly fee to use them

    Peloton announced owners will now have to sign up for a $39 monthly subscription to use its $4,000 treadmills.

  • Zscaler vs. Check Point Software: Which Cybersecurity Stock Could Yield Higher Returns?

    There is a rise in the adoption of cloud computing services for enterprise data storage. This is also leading to cyber attacks on cloud-based infrastructure, creating a need for cloud-based security solutions. According to a MarketsandMarkets research report, the global cloud security market is expected to grow from $34.5 billion last year to $68.5 billion by 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let us compare two cybersecurity compa