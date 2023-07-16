Companies Like Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NICE) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NICE) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth RM30m. Importantly, its cash burn was RM11m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.7 years from March 2023. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad reduced its cash burn by 28% during the last year. But the revenue dip of 6.8% in the same period was a bit concerning. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad has a market capitalisation of RM178m and burnt through RM11m last year, which is 6.2% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Niche Capital Emas Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

