Companies Like Nuix (ASX:NXL) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Nuix (ASX:NXL) stock is up 106% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Nuix shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Nuix's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Nuix last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$30m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$6.0m. That means it had a cash runway of about 5.0 years as of June 2023. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Nuix Growing?

We reckon the fact that Nuix managed to shrink its cash burn by 54% over the last year is rather encouraging. Revenue also improved during the period, increasing by 20%. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Nuix Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Nuix has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Nuix has a market capitalisation of AU$444m and burnt through AU$6.0m last year, which is 1.3% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Nuix's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Nuix is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its revenue growth wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Nuix you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

