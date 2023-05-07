Companies Like Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (CVE:PINK) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (CVE:PINK) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2022, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI had cash of CA$28m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$14m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 2.1 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Perimeter Medical Imaging AI's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI did book revenue of CA$470k, but its revenue from operations was less, at just CA$133k. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. With the cash burn rate up 10% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$126m, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI's CA$14m in cash burn equates to about 11% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Perimeter Medical Imaging AI's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

