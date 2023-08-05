Companies Like PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is PLAYSTUDIOS' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When PLAYSTUDIOS last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$128m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$7.4m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from June 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is PLAYSTUDIOS Growing?

We reckon the fact that PLAYSTUDIOS managed to shrink its cash burn by 26% over the last year is rather encouraging. And operating revenue was up by 10.0% too. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can PLAYSTUDIOS Raise Cash?

There's no doubt PLAYSTUDIOS seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

PLAYSTUDIOS has a market capitalisation of US$525m and burnt through US$7.4m last year, which is 1.4% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is PLAYSTUDIOS' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way PLAYSTUDIOS is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for PLAYSTUDIOS that investors should know when investing in the stock.

