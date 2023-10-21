Companies Like Pointerra (ASX:3DP) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Pointerra (ASX:3DP) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Pointerra Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Pointerra last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$1.5m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$2.0m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 9 months as of June 2023. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Pointerra will reach cashflow breakeven in around 13 months. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Pointerra Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Pointerra is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 20% in the last year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 25% over the same period. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Pointerra Raise More Cash Easily?

Pointerra revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Pointerra's cash burn of AU$2.0m is about 3.3% of its AU$62m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Pointerra's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Pointerra's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. While its cash runway wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, Pointerra has 6 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

