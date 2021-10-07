U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Companies Promoting Innovation and Leadership Honored by Frost & Sullivan at its 2021 MEASA Best Practices Awards

·3 min read

The 8th edition saw 16 awards presented to companies across multiple sectors

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth edition of Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region recognized 16 companies demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership during a virtual awards ceremony held on Oct. 6, 2021. The awards acknowledged companies that have labored to achieve significant growth and make a difference in their industry by accomplishing innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and demonstrating unique excellence in fields such as product innovation, business strategy, and customer value.

award
award

The awards were presented across the following sectors:

  • Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition

  • Energy & Environment

  • Information & Communication Technologies (ICT)

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • Mobility

  • TechVision

Amol Kotwal, Vice President, Best Practices Recognition, said, "On behalf of Frost & Sullivan, I am extremely delighted to laud the top-performing companies across various sectors that have demonstrated a commitment to growth, innovation, and leadership despite the overall business environment being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These winning companies have overcome the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, embracing a range of innovative strategies and business models, and in doing so, have set the tone for the future. Congratulations once again to all our award recipients. Frost & Sullivan takes pride in continuing to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of these winning companies."

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards highlight companies throughout a range of regional and global markets for their superior leadership and innovation. We intend to help drive innovation and excellence by recognizing best-in-class products, individuals, and companies. The award recipients are identified using our proprietary, measurement-based methodology. Market participants are compared and their performance measured through independent, primary interviews and secondary industry research to evaluate and identify best practices.

For more information about the Best Practices Awards, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team. You can also get updates about our regional and global awards program on Twitter and LinkedIn using the hashtags: #FrostAwards and #FSInAwards.


Recipients of the 2021 MEASA Best Practices Awards




Award Titles

Award Recipients

2021 GCC Electrical Power System Analysis and Optimization Company of the Year Award

ETAP Automation

2021 European User-based Insurance Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Amodo

2021 Indian Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Pandorum Technologies

2021 Global AI in Telecom Marketing Company of the Year Award

Flytxt

2021 Indian AI-based Lock Screen Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Glance Digital Experience Private Limited

2021 Indian UPS as a Reserve (UPSAAR) for DataCenter Application Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Eaton Power Quality Pvt.

2021 Indian Digital Transformation in Logistics and Railroads Company of the Year Award

Tech Mahindra Limited

2020 Indian Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions Technology Innovation Leadership Award

SecureThings.ai

2020 GCC Circular Economy in Packaging Sector Company of the Year Award

Napco National

2021 Indian Facilities Management Customer Value Leadership Award

JLL India

2021 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Customer Value Leadership Award

Piramal Pharma Solutions

2021 North American Enteral Feeding Tube Navigation Technology Innovation Leadership Award

ENvizion Medical Ltd

2021 Indian AI in Talent Technologies Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

uKnowva HRMS

2021 Indian E-Waste Management Company of the Year Award

Cerebra

2021 Middle Eastern and South Asian Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Yellow.ai

2021 Indian Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market Leadership Award

Startek


About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:
Srihari Daivanayagam, Corporate Communications
P: +91 44 6681 4412
E: srihari.daivanayagam@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

