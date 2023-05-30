Companies Like Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Riskified Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2023, Riskified had cash of US$477m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$24m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2023. Notably, however, analysts think that Riskified will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Riskified Growing?

We reckon the fact that Riskified managed to shrink its cash burn by 48% over the last year is rather encouraging. And operating revenue was up by 15% too. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Riskified To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Riskified seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$889m, Riskified's US$24m in cash burn equates to about 2.7% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Riskified's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Riskified is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its revenue growth wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Riskified that you should be aware of before investing.

