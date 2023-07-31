Companies Like Straker Translations (ASX:STG) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Straker Translations (ASX:STG) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Straker Translations' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2023, Straker Translations had cash of NZ$13m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was NZ$884k over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of March 2023. Importantly, though, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Straker Translations will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Straker Translations Growing?

Straker Translations managed to reduce its cash burn by 82% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 6.3% during that time. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Straker Translations To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Straker Translations has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Straker Translations has a market capitalisation of NZ$42m and burnt through NZ$884k last year, which is 2.1% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Straker Translations' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Straker Translations' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Straker Translations that investors should know when investing in the stock.

