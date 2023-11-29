Companies Like Synairgen (LON:SNG) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Synairgen (LON:SNG) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Synairgen Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2023, Synairgen had cash of UK£11m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£3.8m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.8 years from June 2023. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Synairgen's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Synairgen isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. From a cash flow perspective, it's great to see the company's cash burn dropped by 86% over the last year. That might not be promising when it comes to business development, but it's good for the companies cash preservation. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Synairgen To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Synairgen's rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Synairgen's cash burn of UK£3.8m is about 19% of its UK£20m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Synairgen's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Synairgen's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash burn relative to its market cap was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, Synairgen has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

