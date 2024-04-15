Companies Like Voltabox (FRA:VBX) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Voltabox (FRA:VBX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Voltabox's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2023, Voltabox had cash of €868k and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was €1.2m. Therefore, from September 2023 it had roughly 9 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Voltabox Growing?

Given our focus on Voltabox's cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 92%. But its revenue is better yet, flying higher than Elon Musk and his rocket, with growth of 741% in the last year. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Voltabox is building its business over time.

Can Voltabox Raise More Cash Easily?

Voltabox seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Voltabox's cash burn of €1.2m is about 5.8% of its €21m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Voltabox's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Voltabox's cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Voltabox that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

