Companies Like WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1) has seen its share price rise 3,823% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether WA1 Resources' cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does WA1 Resources Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When WA1 Resources last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$12m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$2.4m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.9 years as of December 2022. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is WA1 Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because WA1 Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 227% in the last year. We certainly hope for shareholders' sake that the money is well spent, because that kind of expenditure increase always makes us nervous. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of WA1 Resources due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For WA1 Resources To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, WA1 Resources shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

WA1 Resources' cash burn of AU$2.4m is about 0.7% of its AU$327m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About WA1 Resources' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about WA1 Resources' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for WA1 Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

