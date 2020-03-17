All the companies from Y Combinator's W20 Demo Day, Part II: Consumer Companies

Y Combinator's Demo Day was a bit different this time around.

As concerns grew over the spread of COVID-19, Y Combinator shifted the event format away from the two-day gathering in San Francisco we've gotten used to, instead opting to have its entire class debut to invited investors and media via YC's Demo Day website simultaneously.

In a bit of a surprise twist, YC also moved Demo Day forward one week citing accelerated pacing from investors. Alas, this meant switching up its plan for each company to have a recorded pitch on the Demo Day website; instead, each company pitched via slides, a few paragraphs outlining what they're doing and the traction they're seeing, and team bios. It's unclear so far how this new format — in combination with the rapidly evolving investment climate — will impact this class.

As we do with each class, we've collected our notes on each company based on information gathered from their pitches, websites, and, in some cases, our earlier coverage of them.

To make things a bit easier to read, we've split things up by category rather than have it be one huge wall of text. These are the companies that primarily focus on selling goods or services to consumers. You can find the other categories (such as hardware, AI, and fintech) here.

Consumer Companies

Apartio: Apartio offers long and short-term rentals to business travelers in Brazil. The company plans to target businesses with employees coming through Brazil, acquiring travelers directly on Airbnb and Booking.com.

Valienta: Valienta is a software that wants to simplify the process of direct selling networks in Latin American countries. Direct selling accounts for $27 billion worth of goods – making it a massive opportunity in Latin America. The 13 million direct sellers are mostly women who resell to personal networks, like the Avon woman in the U.S. Valienta wants to modernize this process with a single app.

Trustle: When a child stops sleeping through the night or starts having tantrums, parenting can feel like they're flying blind. Trustle is a $50 per month subscription for parents that gives them access to a dedicated parenting and child development expert. The founders think the internet has created too much conflicting advice and opinions for parents, resulting in frantic Googling that doesn't lead to good advice. Trustle actually wants to solve another problem: there are 180,000 preschools teachers with a masters in child development being paid on average $35K a year, representing an incredibly underutilized and undervalued pool of expertise. Trustle wants to connect the two with its system for parents to learn about and act on their child’s cognitive, social, emotional and behavioral development. The founding team includes the former head of impact at Google for Education, a clinical child psychologist and a former EdTech startup founder.

Viya: Viya is a mobile-first, apartment-rental system for the Latin America market. The company offers city center room and apartment leases in conjunction with cleaning, maintenance and laundry services, meant to simplify the life of tenants.

Jamiphy: Jamiphy’s pitch is simple: TikTok for musicians. With the shutdown of live events all over the world, the startup certainly has a potential market, providing musicians a place to host short music videos live. The company launched in Indonesia earlier this month.

Breezeful: Uses machine learning to find the best home mortgages in your area, with the company negotiating with lenders on your behalf — and, ultimately, earning a finders fee from lenders when a deal is closed. They've made $7K in revenue since launching 9 weeks ago.

Modern Village: Wants to be the "Chief of Staff" for busy families, charging $30 per month to help handle things like childcare, cleaners, grocery and meal planning, etc. The company estimates that it can save parents around 10 hours per week. Currently in private beta.

