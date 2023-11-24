Companies Like Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad (KLSE:YEWLEE) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad (KLSE:YEWLEE) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2023, Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad had RM43m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through RM6.6m. That means it had a cash runway of about 6.5 years as of September 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad's Revenue Growing?

Given that Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Unfortunately, the last year has been a disappointment, with operating revenue dropping 27% during the period. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of RM198m, Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad's RM6.6m in cash burn equates to about 3.3% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

