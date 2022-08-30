U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market size worth $ 5.10 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The market’s expansion is largely due to factors such as the rising number of companion animals, rising transboundary and zoonotic disease incidence, rising demand for pet insurance, rising animal health expenditure, rising veterinary professional numbers, and rising income levels in developed economies.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Companion Animal Diagnostics Market” By Technology (Immunodiagnostic Tests, Molecular Diagnostics), By Animals (Cats, Dogs), By Application (Bacteriology, Parasitology, Clinical Pathology), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 2.13 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=254678

Browse in-depth TOC onCompanion Animal Diagnostics Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Overview

The demand for companion animal diagnostics is predicted to increase along with the demand for complete and semi-automated diagnostic testing. Automation in testing will lead to greater productivity and ineffective management of big volumes of samples. The tests are affordable and cover a variety of illnesses. Additionally, it is anticipated that increased usage of glucose monitoring equipment to detect diabetes early on will further accelerate growth.

The development of in vitro diagnostic tools and imaging systems was aided by the introduction of micro fluids and miniaturization, among other factors, and is expected to further spur the expansion of companion animal diagnostics. The market for companion animal diagnostics is anticipated to continue expanding as a result of the rising demand for Point Care Diagnostics (POCD). POCD offers quick clinical test findings and may be evaluated immediately, saving time. The global promotion of veterinary services is being spearheaded by government organizations, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.

Key Developments

  • In December 2021, NEOGEN acquired Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc., which expanded the opportunities for the global genomics business of NEOGEN Corporation.

  • In September 2021, Heska Corporation acquired Biotech Laboratories. This acquisition strengthened the company’s portfolio of Rapid Assay Point of Care Diagnostics.

  • In January 2021, this acquisition strengthened the company’s portfolio of point-of-care digital cytology technology and telemedicine services.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Idexx Laboratories, INC. (US), Zoetis, INC. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, INC. (US), Biomérieux SA (France), Virbac (France), Neogen Corporation (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Indical Bioscience GmbH (Germany), Idvet (France), Randox Laboratories, LTD. (UK), Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Honeywell International Inc, and BioNote, Inc (South Korea).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market On the basis of Technology, Animals, Application, and Geography.

  • Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Technology

    • Immunodiagnostic Tests

    • Molecular Diagnostics

    • Diagnostic Imaging

    • Other Diagnostics

  • Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Animals

    • Cats

    • Dogs

    • Other Animals

  • Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Application

    • Bacteriology

    • Parasitology

    • Clinical Pathology

    • Other

  • Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Medicine Market By Animal Type (Production Animals, Companion Animals), By Product Type (Drugs, Vaccines, Medicated Feed Additives), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Pet Care Market By Product Type (Brushes, Shower and Bath, Dry food), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market By Animal Type (Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture), By Product Type (Antibiotic Growth Promoter, Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoter), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Companion Animals Ortho-Prosthetic Market By Product (Orthotics, Prosthetics), By Application (Pet Cat, Pet Dog), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

World’s Top 10 Animal Health Companies rendering ideas for better health of animals

Visualize Companion Animal Diagnostics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


