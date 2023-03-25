U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7010
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,603.95
    -647.50 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Companion Animal Health Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $39 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.89%

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Companion Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global companion animal health market size reached US$ 23.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 39.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.89% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Agrolabo S.p.A.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Ceva Sante Animale

  • Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • Indian Immunologicals Limited (National Dairy Development Board)

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Norbrook Laboratories

  • Vetoquinol SA

  • Virbac and Zoetis Inc

Companion animal health refers to the regular monitoring of the health of companion animals to detect diseases and other conditions, which can put their lives in danger if left untreated.

It includes the development of monoclonal antibody therapies, therapeutic vaccines, anti-neoplastic drugs, genomic tests, and digital technologies. At present, there is a significant rise in the number of pet parents around the world who are aware about the overall health and well-being of companion animals and routinely seek veterinary services.

Companion animal aging has led to a rise in the risk of tumors, obesity, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes mellitus, and hepatic and renal diseases worldwide. This, in confluence with the growing awareness about the One Health (OH) approach initiative, which recognizes that public health is connected with animal health and the environment, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

This initiative is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

Moreover, having companion animals is associated with positive health benefits, including lower blood pressure, decrease anxiety, reduce cardiac arrhythmia, more psychological stability, and better well-being. Besides this, there is an increase in the utilization of animal-assisted therapy in numerous areas of human health care. This, coupled with the rising population of traditional companion animals, such as dogs and cats, is impelling the market growth.

Apart from this, vaccination of companion animals, particularly dogs, against rabies helps prevent the disease in animals and humans. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases across the globe is anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global companion animal health market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on animal type, product and end user.

Breakup by Animal Type:

  • Dogs

  • Cats

  • Equine

  • Others

Breakup by Product:

  • Vaccines

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Feed Additives

  • Diagnostics

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

  • Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global companion animal health market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global companion animal health market during 2023-2028?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global companion animal health market?
4. What are the key factors driving the global companion animal health market?
5. What is the breakup of the global companion animal health market based on the animal type?
6. What is the breakup of the global companion animal health market based on the end user?
7. What are the key regions in the global companion animal health market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global companion animal health market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvuog8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/companion-animal-health-global-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-39-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-8-89-301780921.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon, other retailers revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar

    There is no such thing as free shipping. Even so, Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers who use so-called free delivery to cultivate customer loyalty are scrambling to keep it from draining profits as costs climb and e-commerce contracts. They are adding fees for faster service, raising minimum purchase requirements and making other changes that shift more costs to consumers who are struggling with financial issues of their own.

  • See SPOT Run ... Down

    In this daily bar chart of SPOT, below, I can see that prices have moved higher the past two months but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of SPOT, below, I see a mixed picture. SPOT has rallied above the 40-week moving average line.

  • Discover Samsung ends this weekend—last chance to save $1,000 on a stellar Samsung TV

    Become a tech wizard by shopping the Discover Samsung event for major price cuts on Smart TVs, advanced smartphones, robot vacuums and more.

  • Snap Is Offering Its Image Filter Technology to Let Shoppers Try on Clothes Virtually

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc., the parent company of video-messaging app Snapchat, is launching its first product line aimed at business customers. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is Highest Since 2006 Housing BubbleThe company is adapting the augmented reality technology behind its p

  • Look sharp on Easter Sunday with stylish staples from the Jos. A. Bank sale

    The pre-Easter Jos. A. Bank sale has tons of deals on men's suits and dress clothes ahead of Easter Sunday 2023. Shop the sale today.

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • Here’s What Retirement With Less Than $1 Million Looks Like in America

    Total household balances in retirement accounts for those 55 to 64 years old are $413,814 on average, according to its estimates based on 2019 data, the most recent available. “For many, the expectation of retirement doesn’t match the facts of their everyday financial lives,” said Larry Raffone, chief executive of Edelman Financial Engines. Dana and Elsie Jones hoped to become snowbirds in retirement, living half the year in Florida.

  • Couple claims JPMorgan sold $10 million of their jewelry after drilling open a safety deposit box because they didn’t pay their rent

    They allege they were not given notice before their personal belongings were auctioned off.

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • Tesla Stock: Cathie Wood Sells $27 Million Of TSLA, Buys The Dip On Coinbase, Block

    Cathie Wood, ARK Invest unloaded $27 million in Tesla stock Thursday to buy the dip on Coinbase as shares tumbled following a SEC warning.

  • Want to Minimize Retirement Taxes? Don't Follow This Popular Strategy

    If you're planning on making tax-deferred retirement accounts the last pot of money you tap after retirement, you've got a lot of company. And why not? The idea that your 401(k) or traditional IRA can keep growing and churning out … Continue reading → The post Want to Minimize Retirement Taxes? Don't Follow This Popular Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • Are You Rich? Biden Might Double Your Capital Gains Taxes

    While social issues have dominated news coverage recently, one of the most contentious and important issues in Washington never changes - tax policy. One of former President Donald Trump's biggest victories was his 2017 tax plan that drastically reduced taxes … Continue reading → The post Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should Your Required Minimum Distribution Be in Cash?

    What is the most tax-efficient way to take required minimum distributions from your retirement plan? Several financial advisors weigh in.

  • Bill Ackman warns US economy headed for 'train wreck' after latest Fed rate hike

    Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman sounds the alarm on the state of the U.S. economy amid a banking crisis and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation.

  • First Republic Whiplashes Investors as Bank Concerns Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares ended lower Friday on the heels of another downgrade and as financial turmoil spread to a European lender, deepening concern about the banking sector. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is Highest Since 2006 Housing BubbleThe shares whipsawe

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank 91% Of All Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Is Your 401(k) Balance Off the Mark For Your Age?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.