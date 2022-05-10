U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.00
    +45.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,479.00
    +318.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,394.75
    +201.00 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.50
    +20.10 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.88
    -0.21 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.60
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.11 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.15
    +2.96 (+9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2250
    -0.1380 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,820.24
    -1,811.61 (-5.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    741.05
    -39.32 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.92
    +56.34 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Companion Diagnostics Development Services Markets, 2035

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, Analytical Technique Used, Therapeutic Areas and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market 2022-2035" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely outsourcing of diagnostic development and manufacturing operations during 2022-2035. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders involved in the companion diagnostics development value chain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the potential future growth opportunities for companion diagnostics development service providers. Based on multiple parameters, such as the service cost of various steps involved in companion diagnostics development and manufacturing, and partnerships inked in the last few years for outsourcing of such operations, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the time period 2022- 2035.

Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity have further been segmented across key services offered (feasibility studies, assay development, analytical validation, clinical validation and manufacturing), analytical techniques used (NGS, PCR, IHC-ISH, liquid biopsy and Others), therapeutic areas (oncological and non-oncological), and key geographical locations (North America, Europe and Asia- Pacific and Rest of the World).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth. In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Over the past few years, the improved understanding of molecular mechanisms involved in disease pathogenesis has resulted in the development of several targeted therapies. These therapies are tailored to target specific disease-related molecular signatures and require appropriate companion diagnostics (CDx) in order to make physicians aware of patients' unique genetic profiles, enabling them to make informed treatment related decisions.

These tests are most often developed parallel to an investigational drug in order to identify the latter's safety and efficacy and measure its therapeutic effect on the target. With the approval of trastuzumab and HercepTestT (an IHC-based companion diagnostic assay designed for determination of HER2 overexpression) by the USFDA in 1998, several novel targeted cancer drugs guided by a diagnostic assay, have progressed into clinical stages or are approved for commercial use.

In fact, since 2020, a total of 44 companion diagnostics have been approved by the USFDA. Further, a study of nearly 200 unique pharmacological interventions evaluated across more than 670 clinical trials, suggests that the likelihood of a lead compound passing through various phases of clinical development and eventually getting approved is only 11%. The use of disease-specific biomarker information to recruit patients not only increases the success rates of the studies, but also reduces the trial costs by nearly 60%.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading players offering services for the development of companion diagnostics?

  • What are the key geographies where companion diagnostics development service providers are located?

  • Which analytical techniques are leveraged by the service providers engaged in this domain?

  • Who are the leading companion diagnostics developers?

  • Which biomarkers are most commonly targeted by the marketed products / investigational programs?

  • Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders offering companion diagnostics development services?

  • Which drug developers are most likely to partner with the service providers to seek their expertise?

  • What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity within this domain?

  • Which biomarker-focused targeted drugs developed by big pharmaceutical companies are likely to be administered with companion diagnostics?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

  • Mike Klein (Chief Executive Officer, Genomenon)

  • Mark Kiel (Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Genomenon)

  • Candace Chapman (Vice President of Marketing, Genomenon)

  • Anton Iliuk (President and Chief Technology Officer, Tymora Analytical Operations)

  • Paul Kortschak (Former Senior Vice President, Novodiax)

  • Pablo Ortiz (Chief Executive officer, OWL Metabolomics)

  • Lawrence M. Weiss (Former Chief Scientific Officer, NeoGenomics Laboratories)

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Evolution of Personalized Medicines
3.3. Overview of Companion Diagnostics
3.4. Applications of Companion Diagnostics across Different Therapeutic Areas
3.5. Regulatory Review and Approval Process for Companion Diagnostics
3.6. Existing Challenges
3.7. Key Guidelines for Selecting a Contract Diagnostics Organization (CDO)
3.8. Future Perspectives

4. COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: List of Players

5. COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS SERVICE PROVIDERS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1 Chapter Overview
5.2 Methodology
5.3 Assumptions / Key Parameters
5.4 Competitiveness Analysis: Companion Diagnostics Service Providers
5.5. Summary of Key Players

6. COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS SERVICE PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Key Players in North America
6.2.1. Geneuity Clinical Research Services
6.2.2. Interpace Biosciences
6.2.3. Labcorp (formerly known as Covance)
6.2.4. Quest Diagnostics
6.2.5. Q Solutions
6.2.6. ResearchDx
6.3. Key Players in Europe
6.3.1. Almac Diagnostic Services
6.3.2. Biocartis
6.3.3. Cerba Research
6.3.4. Eurofins
6.3.5. MLM Medical Labs
6.3.6. QIAGEN
6.4. Key Players in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
6.4.1. BGI Genomics
6.4.2. MEDx (Suzhou) Translational Medicine (formerly known as QIAGEN (Suzhou) Translational Medicine)
6.4.3. MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES (MBL)
6.4.4. Novogene

7. COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Companion Diagnostics: List of Marketed Products / Investigational Programs
7.3. Companion Diagnostic Devices: List of Developers

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions
9.4. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Alzheimer's Disease
9.5. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Breast Cancer
9.6. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Colorectal Cancer
9.7. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostic Service Providers: HIV
9.8. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Lung Cancer
9.9. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: NASH / NAFLD
9.10. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Ovarian Cancer
9.11. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Prostate Cancer

10. MERGERS AND ACQUISITONS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Merger and Acquisition Models
10.3. List of Mergers and Acquisitions

11. STAKEHOLDER NEEDS ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Companion Diagnostics: Needs of Different Stakeholders
11.3. Comparison of Needs of Various Stakeholders

12. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Companion Diagnostics Value Chain: Cost Distribution
12.3. Companion Diagnostics Development Operations: Key Cost Contributors
12.4. Companion Diagnostics Co-Development Operations: Key Cost Contributors

13. CLINICAL RESEARCH ON CANCER BIOMARKERS: BIG PHARMA PERSPECTIVE
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Methodology
13.3. Big Pharma Sponsored Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials: List of Likely Drug Candidates for IVD Developers
13.4. Clinical Trial Analysis
13.5. Clinical Trials Summary

14. CASE STUDY ON BIOMARKER-DRIVEN TARGETED THERAPIES IN USE WITH COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Biomarker-Driven Targeted Therapies: Pipeline Review
14.3. Biomarker-Driven Targeted Therapies: Developer Landscape
14.4. Heat Map Representation: Analysis by Company Size, Location of Headquarters and Commercial Availability of Drug

15. CASE STUDY ON PRECISION MEDICINE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Precision Medicine Software Solutions: List of Products
15.3. Precision Medicine Software Solutions: List of Developers

16. COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
16.1 Chapter Overview
16.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
16.3. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market, 2022-2035

17. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Genomenon
17.2.1. Company Snapshot
17.2.2. Interview Transcript: Mike Klein, Chief Executive Officer; Mark Kiel, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer; and Candace Chapman, Vice President of Marketing
17.3. Tymora Analytical Operations
17.4. Novodiax
17.5. OWL Metabolomics
17.6. NeoGenomics Laboratories

18. CONCLUDING REMARKS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Takeaways

19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1l353b


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Slide to Lowest in 2022 as Rout Continues

    U.S. stock indexes declined, led by losses in energy and technology shares. Nasdaq fell more than 4%.

  • Seagen CEO goes on leave amid domestic violence allegations

    Seagen Chief Medical Officer Roger Dansey is taking over as interim CEO for the company, which is conducting an investigation with an independent law firm.

  • NABU and HP Launch Creative Lab to Empower Youth and Artistic Communities of Rwanda

    HP, a multinational information technology company, and NABU, the leading non-profit publisher of multilingual kids books, have launched the state of the art NABU HP Creative Lab in Kigali, Rwanda....

  • ThredUp Increases Top-line Revenues, But Fails to Impress Investors

    Company shares reach a new low, closing down more than 13 percent Monday, and falling about 10 percent more after the market closed.

  • COT: China Growth Fears and Strong Dollar Drive Exodus From Metals

    The COT reports published weekly by the US CFTC highlight futures positions and changes made by hedge funds across commodities and forex during the latest reporting week to last Tuesday, May 3.

  • BioNTech Earnings Top Forecasts on Strong Sales of Covid-19 Vaccine

    The German biotech company earned €14.24 a share in the first quarter from revenue of €6.37 billion.

  • Palantir Earnings, Revenue Guidance Miss Amid Slowing Government Growth

    Palantir reported March-quarter earnings that missed views while revenue guidance came in below expectations. PLTR stock tumbled.

  • GoodRx stock tanks after company says it’s unlikely to achieve 2022 outlook amid issue with grocery chain

    Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. were sinking in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which offers tools that help consumers compare drug prices, exceeded expectations with its March-quarter results but disclosed that it is unlikely to achieve its full-year outlook due to recent actions taken by a grocery chain.

  • Marketers differ on the metrics that matter for live events, finds new research from Elevate

    Research explores the gap between current practice and measurement standards available across other marketing mediums, and the lack of industry cohesion on the metrics that matter

  • DeFi Locked Value Falls to Yearly Low, $27B Lost Over the Weekend

    Value locked on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols set 2022 lows this weekend amid a broader sell-off in global markets and waning interest in risk-on assets. Maxim Galash, CEO of DeFi yields platform Coinchange, discusses DeFi exploits, UST concerns, strategies for navigating the risks of open finance and more.

  • Rivian Stock Slumped. Ford Plans to Sell Part of Its Stake.

    The lockup on insider shares following Rivian's IPO in November is over. Ford might be selling about 8% of its stake in the EV startup.

  • Cheap financing bonanza over, leasing boss tells airlines

    Airlines have been warned that the days of abnormally cheap financing costs are over, pointing to higher lease rates amid changes in the way risk is managed after the war in Ukraine. "For a lot of investors, getting a mid-single-digit return on an aircraft lease is a lot better than getting negative interest rates in bank accounts or 1 to 2% returns on government bonds," industry veteran Steven Udvar-Hazy, chairman of Air Lease Corp, told a UK Aviation Club dinner in Dublin.

  • First Mover Asia: Did Nvidia Profit From Crypto Mining? Consider Its Manufacturing Partners’ Stocks; Cryptos Have a Rough Day

    The manufacturer of graphics processing units has been reluctant to acknowledge the role its products play in crypto mining; bitcoin and ether plummet.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Mexico inflation at 21-year high, central bank seen hiking rates again

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican headline inflation and the closely watched core index rose in April to their highest levels since January 2001, official data showed on Monday, data likely to prompt the central bank to hike its key interest rate again this week. Consumer prices rose 7.68% in the year through April and in the month alone increased 0.54%, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, the INEGI national statistics agency said. The annual figure was still far above the Bank of Mexico's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point, and compares to forecasts of 7.72%, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Rivian: Pressures Abound but Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says RBC

    The problems have been piling up at EV maker Rivian (RIVN) all year. These have ranged from chip shortages impacting production and rising costs in the current inflationary environment, while adjustments to the vehicle lines and omicron-related absences also played their part in the company slashing production and delivery estimates. Then there’s RIVN stock, which has been through the wringer, and some. Shares have declined by 85% since the post-IPO November highs with Monday providing the lates

  • India Central Bank Intervenes to Defend Rupee, Ready to Do More

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank is intervening in all foreign-exchange markets and will continue to do so to protect the rupee that slid to a record low Monday, said a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsPutin Invokes World War II N

  • Travel Stocks: More Hotel Giants Report As Market Frets Over Inflation, China

    Hyatt and Choice Hotels report Q1 earnings Tuesday, as travel stocks run up against inflation and a market sell-off.

  • Korean Battery Recycler Plans Share Sale as EV Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- SungEel HiTech Co., a South Korean battery recycling company, plans to sell shares on the country’s tech-heavy Kosdaq bourse later this year as it targets revenue of around $1 billion and a 10% global market share by 2030.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude Swing

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.