Companion Diagnostics Market report by Technavio estimates $ 8.37 Bn growth during 2021-2025

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Companion Diagnostics Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Latest market research report titled Companion Diagnostics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The companion diagnostics market value is anticipated to grow by USD 8.37 billion. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rising use of personalized medicine and increased industry collaborations will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But, the limited sustainability of smaller vendors will restrict the market growth.

The rising occurrence of breast cancer will provide numerous growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, increasing regulatory scrutiny for product approvals will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

The companion diagnostics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the companion diagnostics market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into life science, health centers, and others. The market demand from the life science segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market - Global critical care diagnostics market is segmented by application (microbial and infectious disease testing, hematology testing, cardiac and lipid testing, coagulation testing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market - Global cancer diagnostic devices market is segmented by product (molecular diagnostics and companion diagnostics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Life science - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Health centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • bioMerieux SA

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • QIAGEN NV

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Sysmex Corp.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/companion-diagnostics-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/companion-diagnostics-market

