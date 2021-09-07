U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.25
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,363.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,676.25
    +24.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.00
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    -0.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    -17.60 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.36 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.51 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,315.36
    -380.98 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.46
    +23.73 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.81
    -12.37 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Companion Diagnostics: Technologies and Markets

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Report Scope: This new report, “Companion Diagnostics: Global Markets,” provides a comprehensive analysis of the CDx market in the global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2026.

New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Companion Diagnostics: Technologies and Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05285120/?utm_source=GNW
The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various product offerings: consumables (reagents, kits and panels), services and software.

The segmentation also provides analysis by popular technology types such as PCR, next-generation sequencing, in situ hybridization (ISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC) and others.

This study surveys the CDx market by application into different therapeutic areas.The market is also assessed in three major geographic regions: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The APAC markets include countries like India, China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.

The report features new product developments, clinical trials and patents boosting the growth of this market in the global context.

The new report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry.The industry structure chapter focuses on the changing market trends, market players and their leading products.

This chapter also covers the mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that are expected to shape the industry.

Factors such as strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities that are expected to play a role in this market are evaluated in detail.

The scope of the report excludes the in vitro diagnostic products and their regulatory aspects. Also excluded are the nucleic acid-based tests in general, focusing solely on the companion diagnostics that meet the FDA definition.

Report Includes:
- 53 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for companion diagnostic (CDx) technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry and discussion on technical issues related to biomarker stability and storage
- Market share analysis of global CDx market by solution and type of test, technology, application, and geographic region
- Information on biomarkers, their role in precision medicine and discussion on potential use of biomarkers in the development of companion diagnostics (CDx)
- Insights into CDx approvals and FDA guidelines for new drugs and description of predictive genomic biomarkers for immunotherapy including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB)
- Coverage of new CDx product developments, clinical trials, patents issued, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and other effective market development strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major industry players, including Adaptive Biotechnologies, Exact Sciences Corp., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., Foundation Medicine Inc., Myriad Genetic Laboratories Inc., Roche Molecular Systems Inc., Prometheus Biosciences, Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary:
Pharmacotherapy, as we know it, is undergoing a dramatic transition.The growing knowledge that pharmacotherapy can be highly variable from one patient to another, largely driven by the patient’s genetic and phenotypic heterogeneity, has given rise to the concept of personalized or precision therapy.

Further, advances in the research and development of novel molecular biomarkers that point to single gene variations responsible for disease identification and prognosis have aided in the development of companion diagnostics (CDx) tests. A particular application of CDx is in the treatment decision process—that is, to guide the use of targeted drugs.

The employment of CDx has seen extensive adoption in the field of cancer. The development of targeted therapies that rely on specific genetic biomarkers have given a boost to the use of CDx tests that are being increasingly employed to identify the likely responders and non-responders of those therapies.This is exemplified by the 45 FDA-approved CDx and thousands of other lab-developed tests (LDTs) that are available from small- to medium-sized diagnostic laboratories. In fact, many leading specialized laboratories—namely, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Foundation Medicine, ARUP Laboratories, NeoGenomics and many others—are working towards the development of precision
medicine-directed CDx assays.

Since they benefit patients directly, CDx are proving to be efficient cost-saving tools for drug developers, healthcare systems and payers alike.Several studies and industry expert reviews have highlighted the billions of dollars’ worth of savings that are possible due to the use of CDx in medical systems.

Driven by their potential applications in clinical studies and benefits for patient populations, the CDx are gaining adoption in other disease areas as well, including neurological diseases and cardiovascular diseases, as well as potential decision-making tools for novel therapies like gene and cell therapies, among others.

A leading driver of the global CDx market is the strong collaboration and partnership environment witnessed within pharma and diagnostic developers.Several mergers and acquisitions in recent years have been focused on expanding technical expertise in the precision diagnostics sector, next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays and liquid biopsy, all of them offering opportunities in the CDx development sector.

The U.S. has been on the forefront of this market with strong support from the FDA, which encourages the adoption of state-of-the-art diagnostic methods and has extended support for codevelopment of drugs with their CDx. Other countries, including some in Europe and several in the Asia-
Pacific region, are also updating or establishing their in vitro diagnostics (IVD) regulations to adopt CDx. The reimbursement situation has also seen a positive trend in this market, with many public systems providing coverage for CDx, including NGS multiplex assays.

However, certain challenges for this market remain.The lack of coordination and misaligned financial motivations for pharma and diagnostic developers have led to a slower-than-expected development in the CDx sector.

High costs of development, need for regulatory approvals and strong competition from the LDTs have been the major challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05285120/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • China Trade Surges to New Records on Strong U.S., EU Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China’s export growth unexpectedly surged in August as suppliers likely boosted orders ahead of the year-end shopping season, offsetting any port disruptions due to fresh outbreaks of the delta virus. Exports rose 25.6% in dollar terms from a year earlier to a record $294.3 billion, more than $10 billion above any previous month. Imports grew 33.1% to $236 billion, also t

  • Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment

    Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as some investors scooped up bargains following recent losses, while Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand and weighed on sentiment. Brent crude futures for November rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.57 a barrel by 0654 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia by at least $1 a barrel.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

    Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi.

  • Oil Traders In A Parabolic Scenario

    Market observers expect OPEC’s policies to come into trouble as early as 2022, or even as soon as the end of the year if the coronavirus resurgence hits demand. Oil market forecasts were presented to the oil ministers ahead of the meeting on Sept. 1.

  • China's economy gets welcome boost from surprisingly strong Aug exports

    China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August thanks to solid global demand, helping take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates its way through headwinds from several fronts. Shipments from the world's biggest exporter in August rose 25.6% year-on-year, picking up speed from a 19.3.% gain in July, customs data showed on Tuesday, pointing to some resilience in China's industrial sector. "While near-term headwinds remain, supply constraints in China have eased and we think the global economic recovery will continue to underpin China’s exports later this year and in 2022," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

  • Bankrupt Philippine Airlines returns jets

    Philippine Airlines has set out a survival plan. On Monday (September 6) the country's flag carrier said it would return 22 of its jets to leasing companies. That after it filed for bankruptcy protection last week in the U.S. The airline is now pursuing a financial restructuring. That will see it cut $2 billion in borrowings, and raise new finance. But it doesn't expect a recovery to pre-crisis levels of business until 2024 or 2025. Speaking Monday, Chief Financial Officer Nilo Rodriguez said the company was trying to assess where a recovery would come from: "What we had to look at the whole network in terms of determining the fleet that we would be using for the recovery was, really where, how and where the demand come back quickest, and we believe that this will happen in the short haul, and in the regional markets for Philippine Airlines."Monday's moves will leave Philippine Airlines with 70 jets, down from 92. As part of the survival plan it is also postponing the delivery of 13 new planes from Airbus.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • Asia's coal prices hit new highs as global utilities scramble for fuel

    Thermal coal prices across Asia hit new highs this week as China and India restock critically low inventories to meet robust power consumption, industry sources said. The most-traded thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped more than 4% on Tuesday to a record high of 979 yuan ($151.63) a tonne. In India, prices of better burning U.S. thermal coal (6900 NAR) in North Indian retail markets have risen by a third in the last 15 days and are up by more than 100% from a year ago to 14,600 Indian rupees a tonne.

  • European Gas Futures Climb to Fresh Highs as Russian Flows Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market.With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are focused on Europe-bound supply routes for Russian gas and winter demand, said Julien Hoarau, head of Paris-based consultant Engie EnergyScan. Europe will face a very tight winter and

  • Don't Count on Social Security: 2 Smart Stocks to Help You Retire

    In a recent report, trustees said the Social Security trust fund would be depleted by 2034, a year earlier than expected. From a broader perspective, this move helps Shopify-powered small businesses compete with logistics titans like Amazon.

  • Fractory raises $9M to rethink the manufacturing supply chain for metalworks

    The manufacturing industry took a hard hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are signs of how it is slowly starting to come back into shape -- helped in part by new efforts to make factories more responsive to the fluctuations in demand that come with the ups and downs of grappling with the shifting economy, virus outbreaks and more. Today, a businesses that is positioning itself as part of that new guard of flexible custom manufacturing -- a startup called Fractory -- is announcing a Series A of $9 million (€7.7 million) that underscores the trend. The funding is being led by OTB Ventures, a leading European investor focussed on early growth, post-product, high-tech start-ups, with existing investors Trind Ventures, Superhero Capital, United Angels VC, Startup Wise Guys and Verve Ventures also participating.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.