Company Announcement - Delisting of Bonds

Frontmatec Group ApS

Delisting of Bonds

Company announcement

No. 9/2022

Company announcement no. 9/2022 – Delisting of Bonds – Last day of trading 7 November 2022

4 November 2022

Frontmatec Group ApS has applied to have its EUR 175,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds due 2024 (ISIN DK0030452263) (the “Bonds”) delisted from Nasdaq Copenhagen. Nasdaq Copenhagen has today accepted the delisting application whereby the last day of trading and official listing of the Bonds will be 7 November 2022.

As disclosed in company announcement 8/2022, the Bonds are expected to be redeemed on 10 November 2022. Reference is further made to company announcement 8/2022 and the redemption notice which has been sent directly to the holders of Bonds.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas N. Stenager, CFO

+45 413 293 97

tns@frontmatec.com

