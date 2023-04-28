Company Announcement for the First Quarter of 2023
Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, comments on the financial results:
“Realkredit Danmark reported a solid financial result for the first quarter. The increase was topline driven primarily due to income from higher interest rate levels.
Rising interest rates affected the Danish housing market in the first quarter of 2023. Persistently low losses illustrate that homeowners generally have robust personal finances that enable them to cope with higher interest rates and the ongoing downward correction in housing prices, which we expect will continue for the rest of 2023.
The financial uncertainty has made us sharpen our focus on helping customers who may be or already are affected by the situation. We have taken some initiatives to improve the financial security of our customers, amongst other we have lowered the administration margin for interest-only loans with a loan-to-value ratio above 60%. Furthermore, Realkredit Danmark has, together with Danske Bank, entered into a partnership with Tryg, which means homeowners in Denmark now can insure their mortgage payments against loss of income for up to 12 months.
As part of the Danske Bank Group, we are fully committed to our Climate Action Plan of reducing funded emissions on commercial real estate and personal mortgages in Denmark by 75% towards 2030. ESG will become one of the most important strategic focus areas for Realkredit Danmark in the years ahead. In the first quarter, we have set up a new entity in Realkredit Danmark, which in the years ahead will be undertaking the very important societal and commercial task of developing strong and sustainable customer solutions, while also embedding sustainability in the way we run our business.”
Mortgage Market
Activity in the Danish economy remains high, and employment has continued to increase into 2023. Inflation is on the way down driven by falling energy prices, but inflation is still high and the underlying inflationary pressure has been increasing. Combined with the prospect of higher wage growth in the coming years in the wake of this year’s collective bargaining, this may entail that inflation remain elevated for some time. The same trends have been seen in the euro area, leading further interest rate hikes from the ECB in the first quarter.
Growing financial turbulence in the course of March 2023 sent the interest rate pendulum swinging the other way for a while, and coupons for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages moved between 4% and 5% during the quarter. Remortgaging activity shifted down a gear, due to a combination of many homeowners already having remortgaged to reduce their debt, and rising interest rates on variable rate loans reducing the incentive to remortgage from a fixed to a variable rate.
Activity in the housing market stabilised at the beginning of the year after a clear downturn in 2022. An ongoing downward correction for the housing prices is however still expected, and prices for detached houses have so far nationwide dropped almost 10% from the peak in 2022. While the market is still adjusting to the surge in interest rates, the outlook is brighter than it was in autumn 2022, when energy prices and inflation were elevated at very high levels.
First Quarter of 2023
The Realkredit Danmark Group recorded a net profit of DKK 1,063 million in the first quarter of 2023, against DKK 961 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was topline driven primarily due to income from higher interest rate levels. Expenses decreased DKK 4 million, despite expense of DKK 32 million from termination of Danske Bank’s VAT group.
Credit quality remained solid with loan impairment charges at a low level of DKK 52 million. The total allowance account at 31 March 2023 amounted to DKK 2,943 million, against DKK 2,912 million at 31 December 2022.
The steeply increasing mortgage rates have fuelled remortgaging activity from 2022, and our customers reduced nominal outstanding debt by DKK 2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Mortgage lending at nominal value increased by DKK 0.9 billion but measured at fair value, the increase was DKK 5.5 billion. The latter was attributable to higher bond prices. Gross lending amounted to DKK 31 billion, against DKK 47 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Green bond total lending amounted to DKK 22.7 billion at 31 March 2023.
Realkredit Danmark has a proprietary portfolio of DKK 46.9 billion of which DKK 32.9 billion is managed through a hold-to-maturity portfolio. This portfolio is reported at amortised cost and as of Q1 2023 the market value was
DKK 1.8 billion lower.
Realkredit Danmark expects net profit to be somewhat higher than in 2022, due to persistent higher interest rate levels.
Contact: Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, tel. +45 45 13 20 82.
Financial highlights – Realkredit Danmark Group
INCOME STATEMENT
Q1
Q1
Index
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Full year
(DKK millions)
2023
2022
23/22
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
Administration margin
1,410
1,458
97
1,410
1,410
1,423
1,442
1,458
5,733
Net interest income
158
6
-
158
99
10
-22
6
93
Net fee income
52
57
91
52
23
-33
-29
57
18
Income from investment portfolios
86
-27
-
86
73
-6
8
-27
48
Other income
19
25
76
19
16
18
25
25
84
Total income
1,725
1,519
114
1,725
1,621
1,412
1,424
1,519
5,976
Expenses
252
256
98
252
293
290
266
256
1,105
Profit before loan impairment charges
1,473
1,263
117
1,473
1,328
1,122
1,158
1,263
4,871
Loan impairment charges
52
31
168
52
38
201
-58
31
212
Profit before tax
1,421
1,232
115
1,421
1,290
921
1,216
1,232
4,659
Tax
358
271
132
358
281
203
278
271
1,033
Net profit for the period
1,063
961
111
1,063
1,009
718
938
961
3,626
BALANCE SHEET (END OF PERIOD)
(DKK millions)
Due from credit
institutions etc.
13,491
18,688
72
13,491
8,761
9,505
5,515
18,688
8,761
Mortgage loans
729,966
779,211
94
729,966
724,438
706,695
739,996
779,211
724,438
Bonds and shares
47,668
45,523
105
47,668
46,722
45,648
46,179
45,523
46,722
Other assets
1,834
3,322
55
1,834
2,307
1,317
1,873
3,322
2,307
Total assets
792,959
846,744
94
792,959
782,228
763,165
793,563
846,744
782,228
Due to credit institutions etc.
2,000
2,000
100
2,000
2,000
2,000
2,000
2,000
2,000
Issued mortgage bonds
737,694
792,508
93
737,694
724,105
707,784
740,480
792,508
724,105
Other liabilities
6,312
5,403
117
6,312
6,646
4,919
3,330
5,403
6,646
Shareholders' equity
46,953
46,833
100
46,953
49,477
48,462
47,753
46,833
49,477
Total liabilities and equity
792,959
846,744
94
792,959
782,228
763,165
793,563
846,744
782,228
RATIOS AND KEY FIGURES
Net profit for the period as % p.a.
of average shareholders' equity
8.8
8.0
8.8
8.2
6.0
7.9
8.0
7.3
Impairment charges as % p.a.
0.03
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.11
-0.03
0.02
0.03
Cost/income ratio (%)
14.6
16.9
14.6
18.1
20.5
18.7
16.9
18.5
Total capital ratio (%)
28.8
27.9
28.8
29.1
31.2
30.1
27.9
29.1
Tier 1 capital ratio (%)
28.3
27.6
28.3
28.6
30.5
29.7
27.6
28.6
Mortgage loans, nominal value
802,883
809,465
802,883
802,024
803,362
804,115
809,465
802,024
Full-time-equivalent staff (end of period)
228
228
228
227
228
228
228
227
The company announcement for the first quarter of 2023 has not been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the EU, and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim reports of issuers of listed bonds.
