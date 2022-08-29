U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Company announcement no 14/2022 Decision on written resolution

IDAVANG

Decision on written resolution
Reference is made to the company announcement no. 12 and the summons to written resolution (amendments to Bond Terms) of 15 August 2022.

Idavang A/S announces today that the Proposal has been approved by the requisite majority of Bondholders (and approval from Jyske Bank) and will have effect from the date hereof.

Further information

Bondholders - Claus Baltsersen, CEO phone +370 (685) 34 104

Media - Jytte Rosenmaj, Board Member phone +45 26 73 46 99

