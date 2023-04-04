U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

Company announcement no. 21

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 13

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 13, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from
from last announcement

476,000

 

55,963,240

27  March 2023

28,000

106.82

2,990,960

28  March 2023

25,000

106.65

2,666,250

29  March 2023

23,000

107.53

2,473,190

30  March 2023

23,000

110.86

2,549,780

31  March 2023

23,000

109.59

2,520,570

Total week 13

122,000

 

13,200,750

Total accumulated

598,000     

 

69,163,990      

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3,219,737 treasury shares, equal to 2,62 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

