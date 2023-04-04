Company announcement no. 21
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 13
In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 13, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
476,000
55,963,240
27 March 2023
28,000
106.82
2,990,960
28 March 2023
25,000
106.65
2,666,250
29 March 2023
23,000
107.53
2,473,190
30 March 2023
23,000
110.86
2,549,780
31 March 2023
23,000
109.59
2,520,570
Total week 13
122,000
13,200,750
Total accumulated
598,000
69,163,990
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3,219,737 treasury shares, equal to 2,62 % of the Bank’s share capital,
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
Attachment