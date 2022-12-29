U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,821.00
    +13.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,101.00
    +55.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,837.00
    +64.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.50
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.13
    -1.83 (-2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.11
    +0.46 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6000
    -0.7350 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,580.41
    -79.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.14
    -1.98 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.30
    -26.89 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Company announcement no 21/2022 - Decision on written resolution

IDAVANG

Decision on written resolution

Reference is made to the company announcement no. 19 and the summons to written resolution (amendments to Bond Terms) of 13 December 2022.

Idavang A/S announces today that the Proposal has been approved by the requisite majority of Bondholders and will have effect from the date hereof.

Further information

Bondholders - Claus Baltsersen, CEO phone +370 (685) 34 104

Media - Jytte Rosenmaj, Board Member phone +45 26 73 46 99

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 50 Cent Discusses His 'El Chapo' Podcast and How His 'Audience Is Changing'

    50 Cent opens up about the making of his latest podcast, about drug kingpin El Chapo

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • 12 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 12 cheap value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our discussion, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett and His Investment Strategy Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world and […]

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • Tesla’s Drop Puts $157 Million Korea Structured Products at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s unprecedented plunge in Tesla Inc. has put $157 million worth of related Korean structured products at risk of capital loss unless the electric-vehicle giant’s stock stages a dramatic recovery.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaOne of

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • This asset will crush all others in 2023, says hedge-fund manager who nailed one big call of 2022

    Harris Kupperman, the president of hedge fund Praetorian Capital. predicts 2023 will be “the year of oil crushing all other” investments.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Nvidia Stock: When Long-Term Investors Might Consider Buying

    Nvidia stock is back under pressure, falling 25% from the recent high. Is that enough to draw in buyers or are more losses on the way?

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • Wall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic and John Stoltzfus, two of the loudest stock bulls on all of Wall Street, were convinced of one thing at the outset of 2022: The Federal Reserve would go slow, very slow, with its plan to lift interest rates. Nevermind that inflation had already soared to its highest level in four decades. The rate increases, they said, would come in increments so small that financial markets would barely feel them.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Fl

  • Tesla Fans Keep Buying, Unbowed by the $720 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst year ever for Tesla Inc. shares hasn’t shaken individual investors’ faith in the electric-vehicle maker and its billionaire chief executive officer, Elon Musk. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities G

  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • Forget Micron (MU), Buy These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Instead

    Here, we pick three semiconductor stocks that are better buys than Micron Technology (MU), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid the declining demand for memory chips and recent restructuring plans.