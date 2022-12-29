Company announcement no 21/2022 - Decision on written resolution

Decision on written resolution



Reference is made to the company announcement no. 19 and the summons to written resolution (amendments to Bond Terms) of 13 December 2022.

Idavang A/S announces today that the Proposal has been approved by the requisite majority of Bondholders and will have effect from the date hereof.

Further information

Bondholders - Claus Baltsersen, CEO phone +370 (685) 34 104

Media - Jytte Rosenmaj, Board Member phone +45 26 73 46 99

