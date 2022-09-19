U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,874.95
    +1.62 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,853.72
    +31.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,449.84
    +1.44 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.26
    +2.07 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.29 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.90
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0014
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4730
    +0.0250 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1420
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1740
    +0.2680 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,192.56
    -517.63 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.52
    +10.70 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Company Announcement No 46/2022

Sydbank A/S
·1 min read
Sydbank A/S
Sydbank A/S

        















Company Announcement No 46/2022

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



19 September 2022

 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S raises guidance for 2022

Profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,500-1,700m now expected

Expectations for profit after tax are adjusted upwards to be in the range of DKK 1,500-1,700m. In connection with the release of the Interim Report – First Half 2022 on 24 August 2022, we announced that we expected profit after tax to be in the range of DKK 1,350-1,550m for 2022.

Developments in Q3 2022 have been characterised by:

  • a significant increase in core income

  • continued tight cost control

Impairment charges for loans and advances etc are expected to have a limited impact on profit for Q3 2022. The management estimates are expected to be unchanged at end-Q3 2022.

The outlook for 2022 is subject to uncertainty and depends on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors.

Sydbank’s Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2022 will be released on 2 November 2022 as planned.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO                    Deputy Group Chief Executive

Additional information
Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Susanne Ingemann Faber, Press Manager, tel +45 26 29 11 29

Attachment


Recommended Stories