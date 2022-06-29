U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,818.83
    -2.72 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,029.31
    +82.32 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,177.89
    -3.65 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,719.37
    -19.47 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.47
    -2.29 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0445
    -0.0080 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    -0.1130 (-3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    -0.0060 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6300
    +0.5020 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,282.94
    +29.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.23
    -2.44 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

The company behind Pokémon Go, Niantic lays off 8% of staff and cancels 4 projects

Amanda Silberling
·2 min read

Pokémon Go developer Niantic is running into trouble as it builds "the real-world metaverse." Like so many other tech companies facing turbulent economic times, the company decided to let go of 8% of its staff, affecting about 85 to 90 people. Just seven months ago, the company raised $300 million at a $9 billion valuation, more than doubling its valuation from 2018.

In an email to staff, reported by Bloomberg, CEO John Hanke said that the company needs to reduce costs to best prepare for "economic storms that may lie ahead." Niantic also cancelled four upcoming projects: Heavy Metal, a Transformers game that had already entered beta testing, Hamlet, a collaboration with the theater company behind "Sleep No More," and two other projects called Blue Sky and Snowball. Recently announced games like NBA All-World and Periodt don't appear to be affected.

While Pokémon Go brings in over $1 billion in revenue each year, other games like now-defunct Harry Potter: Wizards Unite have not been as successful. Pikmin Bloom, which came out in October, has been downloaded about 5.6 million times and generated about $6.8 million from in-game spending, according to estimates from SensorTower. By comparison, the smash-hit Pokémon Go earned $500 million in just its first two months, making it one of the fastest-growing mobile games ever. Not every game will be as monumental as Pokémon Go, but new games probably should earn more than mere fractions of a percent of the revenue from Niantic's most popular app.

Aside from its augmented reality mobile games, Niantic is building the Lightship AR Developer Kit, which makes tools to develop AR games publicly available for free to anyone who has a basic knowledge of the Unity game engine. However, starting in January 2023, users will have to pay for access to these AR development tools, which could offer Niantic another source of income.

Niantic did not respond to request for comment before publication.

The Niantic EC-1

Recommended Stories

  • Playtika Stock Slumps After Joffre Capital Takes 25.7% Stake Online Casino Gaming Group

    Axios reported late Monday that tech buyout group Joffre Capital is seeking a majority stake in the online casino video game group.

  • 'Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration' brings together more than 90 games this fall

    With Atari turning 50 this year, the brand’s current owner plans to celebrate with a collection that brings together five decades of games.

  • 'Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope' aims to be a more modern tactical adventure

    In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Mario et al. (and their Rabbid equivalents) face a shared threat, called Cursa. The blended worlds of Mario and Rabbids are being contorted by darkness, but this time it’s a little more galactic.

  • Sony Takes a Leap Into PC Gaming Gear With New Inzone Brand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is launching a new gaming gear brand called Inzone, trotting out headphones and displays for the PC to try and expand its reach beyond the PlayStation.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsThe new br

  • Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Confirmed dates and early offers on consoles, games and more

    The shopping event is fast approaching and this console always sells out fast

  • Top 5 U.S. companies losing a total of $260 billion in market cap, led by Apple and Amazon

    Shares of the top-five largest U.S. companies by market capitalization are all falling more than the broader stock market, as the stocks of Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. led the way lower. The combined market-cap losses of the five companies was about $259.9 billion as of Tuesday afternoon. In order of market-cap size, shares of Apple Inc. shed 2.8% to lost $63.3 billion in market cap; Microsoft Corp. dropped 2.9% to shave $58.1 billion off its market cap; Alphabet Inc. slid 2.8%, with its mark

  • Startup Byju’s Pushes Back Payments for $1 Billion Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is pushing back payments for an approximately $1 billion acquisition struck last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsVenice Plans to Start Weeding

  • Can Chip Gear Giant KLA Tencor Get Its Mojo Back?

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for KLA Tencor shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Aut

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • Best Buy stock: Why Goldman Sachs still has a Sell rating

    A Goldman Sachs analyst explains the bank's Sell rating on shares of Best Buy.

  • Coinbase Renews Overseas Expansion Plan After Cutting US Staff

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. is turning abroad to fuel growth in new users and revenue, reviving an international push after laying off more than 1,000 of its predominantly US workforce.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap Tourists

  • Loretta Mester Says Fed Is on Track for 0.75-Point July Rate Hike

    “We’re just at the beginning of the rate rises, really,” the Cleveland Fed president said. For this year, “I think getting interest rates up to that three to three and a half percent is really important.”

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • Pinterest Pays a New Pal

    The social-media company hopes a new chief executive will inspire users to spend and investors to buy.

  • Goodway Group Named a 2022 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player

    The recognition spotlights Goodway Group’s strategy and solution-based contributions to the digital advertising industry

  • Will the Market Action Follow Nike's Footsteps?

    Earnings season is still a couple of weeks away, but we have to wonder if Nike is an illustration of what may await us as other reports start to roll in.

  • RIVN Stock: Rivian Deal Brings Wind Power To Illinois Plant; Is Rivian Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Crypto Jobs: Who’s Cutting and Hiring?

    A running reckoning to layoffs and hirings in the cryptocurrency/blockchain industry.

  • Consumer expectations fall to 9-year low as inflation weighs on Americans

    Consumer confidence remains under pressure as rising interest rates are weighing on purchasing power and Americans' overall outlook on the economy.