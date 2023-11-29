IT company buys former Entrepreneurs Center downtown home for $1.3 million

Nov. 29—The East Monument Avenue building that once housed The Entrepreneurs Center has a new owner — a business with plans to expand in Dayton.

Diné Development Corp. bought the 714 E. Monument building from CityWide Development Corp. for $1,310,000, according to a new Montgomery County Auditor's Office record.

Sale records give the transaction date as Tuesday.

In September, the state of Ohio approved tax credits for Diné Development, an information technology company expanding to the city, with plans to create 100 new jobs.

"Innovation is ingrained in our DNA," Dale Ward, Diné executive vice president of Innovation, said in a statement from the company Wednesday. "Innovation also serves as Dayton's lifeblood, boasting a rich history of pioneering figures including Charles Kettering, Edward Deeds, John Paterson, and the famed Wright Brothers."

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Diné (or "DDC") delivers IT, professional, and environmental services to government agencies and commercial firms, the state said at the time. DDC services include data enablement, data science, cloud adoption, cybersecurity and software design.

The company's web site says DDC IT services had an office on Oak Court in Beavercreek.

A Diné spokeswoman on Wednesday said the building will be the company's new Dayton home once renovations are completed

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 2.178%, nine-year job creation tax credit for the project earlier this year.

Diné Development Corp.; DDC IT Services, LLC; Diné Source LLC expects to create 100 full-time positions in Dayton, generating $12 million in new annual payroll, and retaining $22 million in existing payroll as a result of a planned expansion in Dayton, the state said in September.

For years, the Monument Avenue building served as a home for Entrepreneurs Center member businesses and administrators, sitting across Monument from newer Tech Town business park buildings. The center assists new technology- and service-oriented businesses with finding their footing.

Story continues

The center has assisted or invested in companies like Battle Sight Technologies, Spintech Holdings, Tempagenix, Tangram Flex and many more.

The center moved to the downtown Dayton Arcade in 2021, joining The Hub Powered by PNC Bank at the Arcade.

The center is a non-profit 501c3, formed in 1988, physically moving in 2000 to Monument Avenue.

The center has come a long way since then.

"We're about 10 times larger than we were in 2016," Scott Koorndyk, EC president, told the Dayton Daily News in 2021. "We will finish '21 with about 22 to 24 employees. We have about 21 on the books right now; we've got a number of (job openings) that we're going to be filling."

CityWide developed TechTown on a 40-acre site in East Dayton beginning in about 2000.

.