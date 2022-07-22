U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Company calendar 2023 for Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  DNKEY
  DNSKF
Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 12 2022











 

Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 14 00



22 July 2022

Company calendar 2023 for Danske Bank A/S

Annual Report 2022

2 February 2023

Annual general meeting

16 March 2023

Interim report – first quarter 2023

28 April 2023

Interim report – first half 2023

21 July 2023

Interim report – first nine months 2023

27 October 2023

The financial results are expected to be released at 07:30am (CET) on the dates indicated. Immediately after the release of the results, the reports will be available on danskebank.com. A conference call for analysts and investors will also be scheduled in the morning at 08.30am (CET) following the release.

Shareholders who have proposals concerning specific business to be transacted at the annual general meeting on 16 March 2023 must submit the proposals in time for them to be received by the Company Secretariat no later than Wednesday 1 February 2023, at 4.00pm (CET) by e-mailing shareholder@danskebank.com.

If the general meeting approves the Board of Directors’ proposal for the payment of dividends, the dividends are expected to be available in the shareholders’ cash accounts on Tuesday 21 March 2023.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Group Press, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachment


