U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,931.00
    -6.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,730.00
    -61.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,266.25
    -7.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.90
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.70
    -1.52 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.20
    -5.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0193
    -0.0038 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.40
    -0.90 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1980
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1800
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,649.63
    +1,548.66 (+7.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.92
    +38.08 (+7.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.21
    -16.07 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A company called Meta is suing Meta, accusing the tech giant of stealing its name for its metaverse rebrand

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AR-USD
  • META-USD
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Facebook changed its name to Meta in October 2021.

  • A 12-year old VR company also called Meta is suing the tech giant accusing it of trademark infringement.

  • The company said its business has been damaged by the confusion caused by Facebook's rebrand.

A VR company called Meta is suing the tech giant formerly known as Facebook after it changed its name to Meta.

The company — which is registered as MetaX LLC, but goes by "Meta" in its branding — filed the lawsuit in a Manhattan court on Tuesday. Per the lawsuit the company was founded in 2010, applied for its trademark in 2016, and was successfully registered in 2020.

Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in October last year, and announced it would be shifting focus to so-called "metaverse" technologies. So far this has included VR and AR technologies.

The lawsuit argues Meta's rebrand combined with its metaverse mission has damaged MetaX's business.

"Meta has been crushed by Facebook's flagrant, unlawful conduct," the company said in its lawsuit.

MetaX's founder Justin "JB" Bolognino said in a statement on Twitter the company put "blood, sweat, and tears" into building its brand, which was "seized" by Meta.

MetaX said the rebrand had already led to confusion with consumers, and that one had asked whether one of its products was "a Facebook thing."

The lawsuit also says the two companies' logos are "conceptually identical" as they both use symmetrical shapes that resemble the letter "M."

MetaX claims Facebook was aware of its existence years before its rebrand to Meta, saying in 2017 Bolognino had an exchange of emails with senior Facebook employees who had seen an experience it had hosted at an event.

"Facebook and Bolognino then engaged in further discussion about Meta's products and services, leading Facebook to solicit Meta to collaborate with Facebook on future work," the lawsuit says.

It adds the two companies pitched a joint project involving augmented reality and AI, but gives no details about what the project was.

According to the lawsuit, Bolognino wrote to Meta in December 2021 voicing concerns that the rebrand could harm his business.

In a letter attached to the lawsuit as evidence a Meta employee responded to Bolognino saying the two companies provide "drastically different goods and services."

The lawsuit says MetaX spent eight months corresponding with Facebook in "good faith" and provided the tech giant with documents pertaining to its trademark rights.

MetaX is seeking an injunction to stop Meta from continuing to use the word "Meta" in connection with its business or services as well as monetary damages. It does not specify how much money MetaX is seeking.

Meta did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider. Bolognino did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider outside of US working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • What is the most poisonous spider in the world ? The answer is unexpected.

    There is plenty of lore about deadly spiders to go around. But how much of it is accurate? Find out about the world's most dangerous arachnids.

  • Analyst are Cutting Estimates on These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are cutting the estimates on. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Analyst are Cutting Estimates on These 5 Tech Stocks. The first half of 2022 has been brutal for the stock market, and these are the worst six months […]

  • 'Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel': 16 writers, all people of color, shape new Dungeons & Dragons book

    All 16 writers on the "Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel" sourcebook are people of color, a first for D&D after nearly 50 years.

  • Man stabbed in baggage claim area at San Francisco International Airport

    A man was stabbed in the baggage claim area of San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning and a person was detained in the case, police said.

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • Xiaomi says it has shipped over 200 million smartphones in India amid crackdown

    Xiaomi said on Wednesday it has shipped over 200 million smartphones in India to date, demonstrating just how large of a presence it has marked in the world’s second largest phone market in just eight years. The Chinese giant, which began selling smartphones in India in 2014, revealed the figure at a media conference on Wednesday, where it pledged future commitment to the country. It took Xiaomi five years to ship its first 100 million smartphones in India, and just three for the next.

  • Products for all the DIY masters

    Amazon has a wide selection of products for all the handy and DIY-loving people out there.

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart, But With Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on T

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit

    Saudi Arabia has limited additional capacity to ramp up oil production, according to people familiar with its pumping ability, a constraint that would make it difficult for Riyadh to increase global supply even if it were willing to do so. President Biden recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he expected the kingdom to help the U.S. boost global supplies. The group has been working in recent years with a parallel group of big producers headed by Russia.

  • Founders who ‘cannot be trusted’ and a $50 million yacht: New Three Arrows Capital bankruptcy filing sheds light on the crypto hedge fund’s epic demise

    Three Arrows Capital is “insolvent and should be wound up,” the filings say.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Amazon warehouse safety practices under investigation by OSHA

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss OSHA’s investigation into Amazon for warehouse safety concerns.

  • Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"

    Gasoline prices are high for consumers, but why don't oil companies want to drill for more oil? There's a good reason.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Celsius reveals $1.2 billion hole and floats bitcoin mining fix during first day of bankruptcy trial

    Bankrupt crypto firm Celsius disclosed a shortfall of $1.2 billion in its first day court hearing on Monday.

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • Semiconductor equipment maker ASML profit rises on record bookings

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV reported higher second-quarter net profit on Wednesday amid record new bookings as it kept shipping equipment to clients as fast as possible even though there were some indications of a slowdown in consumer markets. The Dutch company, a key supplier to computer chip makers, reported net profit of 1.41 billion euros ($1.44 billion) for the three months ended June 30, up from profit of 1.04 billion euros a year earlier, it said in a statement. ASML said margins were affected by higher inflation costs, and earnings were hit by delayed recognition of revenue for some systems it was rushing out to customers before they had been fully tested in the Netherlands.

  • SEC’s Gensler Says It’s Unclear If China Will Avoid Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will reach a deal to avoid the delisting of some 200 companies from US stock exchanges. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGensler said on Tuesday during an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balanc

  • JPMorgan and Other Big Banks Are Suspending Stock Buybacks. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    The six largest U.S. banks repurchased just $5.1 billion of stock in the period, down from $17.5 billion in the first quarter and a high of $28 billion in the third quarter of last year, according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup (C) told investors in the past week that they will pause their buybacks to build capital. The other four giants are Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).