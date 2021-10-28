Company formerly known as Facebook unceremoniously kills off 'Oculus' brand

At the company's AR/VR-focused Connect event this morning, Mark Zuckerberg announced that despite a name change, Facebook Meta's mission will remain the same and that its existing brands wouldn't be changing.

“To reflect who we are and what we hope to build, I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now Meta. Our mission remains the same — it’s still about bringing people together. Our apps and our brands — they’re not changing either,” Zuckerberg said.

Well, it turns out that's not so true. In a lengthy Facebook post, CTO-in-waiting Andrew Bosworth detailed about 15 minutes later following the completion of the keynote that as part of the new rebrand, they will be killing off the Oculus brand.

Oculus phrasing was conspicuously absent from the presentations today and features like the Oculus Store were consistently referred to as the Quest Store. In his post, Bosworth details that starting early next year the process to rename the Oculus app to the Meta app and the Oculus Quest to the Meta Quest will begin.

"We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and this was a very difficult decision to make. While we’re retiring the name, I can assure you that the original Oculus vision remains deeply embedded in how Meta will continue to drive mass adoption for VR today," Bosworth wrote.

Facebook bought Oculus VR back in 2014.

Sure looks like Zuckerberg made it about 15 seconds into his company rebrand before his first lie as Meta CEO "Our mission remains the same — it’s still about bringing people together. Our apps and our brands — they’re not changing either." https://t.co/yPlYBGUZbB — Lucas Matney (@lucasmtny) October 28, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js