Company Insights for the Cut and Sew Apparel Manufacturing Industry | Impact of Trends and Challenges on Companies, Risk of Doing Business, Top Geographical Competitors, Key Executive Details | BizVibe

Company Also In Talks To Acquire Cannabis Mobile Delivery Services To Utilize Shrucoin Pay As Method Of Payment: Will Allow Company To Enter Into The Rapidly Growing Global Cannabis Dispensary Delivery Services Market Which Is Expected To Reach $30 Billion By 2024 ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Minerco, Inc. "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC PINK: MINE) today announced that it has launched Shrucoin Pay (https://shrucoinpay.com) a payment services platform that allows merchants in the Cannabis and Psychedelic sales market to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, DASH, and EOS for online payments that go straight into the merchant's accounts. Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc., said: "Shrucoin Pay, a global network that eliminates fraud, provides a quick, easy, and cost-effective way for merchants to receive crypto payments from customers without the risk of volatility exposure. Leveraging our frictionless, blockchain-based payment processing technology, the cryptocurrency will automatically and instantaneously be converted to a fiat currency of the merchants' choice and deposited directly into their bank accounts. Whether the merchant is an eCommerce business looking to accept crypto or a freelancer hoping to gain a competitive edge by enabling Bitcoin payments on its invoices, Shrucoin Pay enables them to seamlessly receive cryptocurrency payments - securing market share today and for the years to come." He continued: "We have also decided to enter into the rapidly growing global cannabis dispensary delivery services market to maximize the value of Shrucoin Pay. Cannabis companies that provide delivery services - including delivery operators and retailers - are seeing an ever-increasing amount of orders as customers stock up on marijuana products in the wake of coronavirus pandemic concerns, plus the reports project substantial increases in the global licensed dispensary market, predicting that by 2024 the global licensed dispensary sales of cannabis will reach $40.6 billion." Not only do we have the payment method, but we also provide the digital blockchain technology required. A cannabis dispensary delivery provider must adhere to multiple local, state, and national regulations, including licensees, transportation, and delivery requirements. Our digital blockchain digital supply chain technology apps will address these issues and allow the Company to be compliant and adhere to the regulations across all national markets." To be added to the Company's investor email lists, please email bmiller@irpartnersinc.com. About Minerco, Inc. Minerco, Inc., "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC Pink: MINE), is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms"). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. please visit www.minercoinc.com. SITE IS NOT UP To learn more exciting info about Minerco, click here. Follow us on twitter @minercoinc Investor relations miners@minercoinc.com MINERCO, INC. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Minerco Investor Relations Phone: 323-380-4500