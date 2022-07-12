U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,818.80
    -35.63 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,981.33
    -192.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.73
    -107.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.18
    -3.83 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.69
    -0.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.80
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1881
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8850
    -0.5350 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,383.00
    -620.29 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.21
    -11.17 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

This company just raised millions to make tech layoffs more humane

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

Continuum is a venture-backed bet on fractional work, and, better yet, that founders want to show humanity during moments of crisis. The company, launched by CEO Nolan Church in August 2020, started as a play to connect startups to part-time executive help. Now, it has expand to help struggling tech companies cut staff in a more humane, thoughtful way.

“If you really think about where these have gone wrong, all you have to do is look at Better.com,” said Church during an interview with TechCrunch. “The CEO talks about himself, does the mass firing on Zoom, no individual communication…a total disaster.” (No kidding).

Instead Church thinks conducting layoffs is “really not that hard to get right” if a founder is focused on the right things. He’s talking from experience: The founder was the chief people officer at Carta when the company laid off 13% of the company in April 2020. During that cut, Carta CEO Henry Ward took ultimate ownership of the layoffs, a key messaging move that Church pointed out.

To take that lesson and scale it, Church is launching a new product, available today, that will connect leadership teams to an HR executive who will help craft a company communications plan, a diversity and impact analysis, and day-of support in conducting the layoffs.

10 steps for managing layoffs respectfully

Alongside layoff support, Continuum offers executive help on a variety of use cases, from compensation strategy to talent acquisitions. Think of it as a two-sided marketplace: Continuum brings together executives with experience from VC-backed companies, including leaders from Tesla, Plaid, Intercom, Snap, Carta and Twitch, and connects them with companies that need help with a specific challenge or pivot.

The company claims that within 48 hours, a customer will be matched with an executive who has previously solved that exact problem. All payments are handled by Continuum, including contracts, invoices, payouts and taxes of the part-time executive.

With the layoff product, each startup gets one hour of consultation for free, and then pricing is based on the size of a company’s current headcount. If there are between 20 to 100 full-time employees at a business, it costs a one-time $10,000 fee to cut any number of employees. If a startup is between 100 to 250 full-time employees, any workforce reduction will cost $20,000.

If a founder can’t afford to have employees, can they really manage a subscription that helps the inevitable workforce reduction go smoother? Buying yet another SaaS tool or consultant service may feel like a nice to have, versus a need to have, depending on how good Continuum's sales team is.

“We're talking about a very marginal cost to be able to maintain your brand, your reputation and your going-forward culture,” Church said. “If you run a layoff poorly, you still have a team that you have to re-motivate and orient on where the future is going for the company.” Future success, the founder thinks, is worth the “little bit of money” behind the investment.

The broader goal of Continuum also hinges on early-stage startups getting more comfortable with the idea of part-time executives. Church thinks that the recession will accelerate the trend of startups relying more on contractors, consultants, advisors and angel investors to be contributors to a company. Part-time workers help mitigate risk, fill in key gaps during crucial moments and cost less money to add on when a company is trying to focus on sustainable growth.

“I think it’s going to look like 60% full-time employees and 40% fractional employees, versus 95% full-time and 5% fractional today,” he said.

Additionally, the challenge with any marketplace is quality assurance, especially when demand scales. Right now, Continuum says less than 1% of executive applicants are accepted. Yet, if the layoff product sticks or fractional work becomes more popular, how can the company quickly find a set of highly qualified former executives to take on this gig?

Church pointed out that most executives and operators in the early-stage startup world have only lived through a bear market, at least while in a leadership role, and the same might be true for the talent that they attract. The company could find itself needing to train executives on how to be better about layoffs, and then let those executives train customers.

Despite the challenges, it’s Continuum’s ambitious end-to-end vision that helped the startup land a $12 million Series A led by Pelion Ventures with participation from Uncork Capital, Day One Ventures and angel investors including the CEOs of DoorDash, Divvy and Thumbtack.

The company declined to disclose valuation.

Battle of the bridge: Startups struggle to secure runway financing

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter sues Elon Musk to force him to seal the deal

    Twitter followed through on its promise to force Elon Musk to buy the company, suing the SpaceX and Tesla CEO in a Delaware court on Tuesday. The company's board doubled down last week after Musk's legal team sent Twitter a letter stating his intentions to withdraw from the deal. Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor tweeted that the company remained "committed" to closing the deal at the terms the two parties previously agreed to and signaled Twitter's intentions to "pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement."

  • Victoria's Secret cuts 160 management roles in reorganization

    Amy Hauk, who has been heading the company's PINK brand since 2018, will take on the additional role of chief executive of the Victoria's Secret division, the company said. Greg Unis has been named chief growth officer after leading the Victoria's Secret and PINK Beauty businesses since 2016. The company also appointed Christine Rupp as chief customer officer.

  • JPMorgan Gold Desk ‘Spoofing’ Cheated Market, Ex-Trader Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s gold trading and sales team was so focused on making money that they scammed the market for years with so-called spoofing trades, according to a former colleague who testified at the trial of three former bank employees charged with fraud.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoBiden Ad

  • Rimac begins production of its $2.5 million Nevera hypercar EV

    The $2.5 million Rimac Nevera all-electric hypercar has begun rolling off the assembly line, launching on the world stage as the fastest production car and an emblem of the Croatian EV maker’s advanced battery technology. The sleek, low-slung 1,914-horsepower two-seater is the first model to test the strength of the November merger between French supercar maker Bugatti and the hypercar division of Rimac Automobili, a fast-growing EV startup that counts as one of Croatia’s two unicorns. The company claims that it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds -- faster than any other production car -- and that its 150-unit production run is sold out.

  • Rivian to address layoffs at Friday meeting, Tesla to cut 229 jobs

    (Reuters) -Electric truck maker Rivian Automotive will brief employees on Friday on potential layoffs and plans to suspend some programs as part of a broader restructuring, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in an email sent to employees on Monday evening. Separately, electric-car maker Tesla Inc will permanently shut its office in San Mateo, California, and will lay off 229 employees, a filing showed on Tuesday. Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last month told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff by about 10%.

  • Oil prices fall as IEA warns energy crisis may worsen

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the energy markets as oil prices decline.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Plunged Today

    After a three-week rally, investors are selling these tech stocks ahead of Wednesday's report on the Consumer Price Index.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Salary Needed to Afford Home Payments in the 15 Largest U.S. Cities – 2022 Edition

    Housing costs for new homeowners are at an all-time high with double digit home price increases over a one-year period since 2021. However, median household income has not kept pace, decreasing by 2.9% over a similar one-year period. Affording monthly … Continue reading → The post Salary Needed to Afford Home Payments in the 15 Largest U.S. Cities – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • These Two REITs Could Be Sleeping Giants

    The first time I heard the expression “sleeping giant” was when I ran across the supposed quote from Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who wrote in his journal about the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” That sleeping giant, of course, was the United States of America. After the attack, America woke up to its place in history and the world, and the Greatest Generation used its latent strength to defeat the

  • Twitter v. Musk: Can the billionaire be forced to buy Twitter?

    Last week, Elon Musk said that he was ending his bid to buy Twitter, prompting the social media platform to sue. So, what's next?

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Elon Musk and Twitter are facing a complicated legal battle. Here are 5 ways it could end

    With Musk trying to get out of his multibillion-dollar Twitter deal, experts agree that both parties now face a complicated path ahead

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best undervalued automobile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now. According to IBISWorld, the global car and automobile manufacturing industry is worth $2.9 trillion by […]