Our company is a leader in responsible animal agriculture

As the saying goes, there are “two sides to every story,” and indeed, a book released last month conveniently tells only one side. Iowa Select Farms was never approached to respond to the author’s speculation or allegations.

“Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America's Food Industry,” by Austin Frerick, has received publicity, a book tour reportedly funded by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI), and a lengthy book excerpt published here in the Des Moines Register. He frames the book with an opening chapter criticizing Iowa Select Farms, the company we founded.

It was disappointing that Frerick failed to acknowledge farmers’ crucial role in producing safe, affordable protein for consumers worldwide while protecting the environment. The narrative presented is highly skewed and overlooks the significant contributions of Iowa farmers. The book offers many criticisms and little in the way of providing any actual ideas or a path forward.

At Iowa Select Farms, we are committed to providing nutritious and delicious protein options while bolstering rural economies through job creation. With a workforce of 1,200 employees, 650 contractors, and our support of over 1,700 Iowa-based businesses, we actively contribute to the vitality of communities across the state.

Furthermore, the author neglects highlighting the societal benefits of using hog manure as an organic crop fertilizer. Farmers who responsibly manage and apply swine manure enhance soil organic carbon and overall soil health, reducing soil erosion and further protecting our water supply.

The author also fails to acknowledge the steps farmers take to responsibly manage manure, including manure management planning, storage and containment, soil testing and nutrient testing, and the regulation and oversight of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Farming practices are constantly changing and evolving to meet the needs of today’s farms and food production requirements. The best practices of 20 years ago are, in some cases, impractical today. Through a commitment to continuous learning, we better understand how to improve safety, quality, animal welfare, productivity and environmental stewardship.

In fact, in 2021, we proactively worked to benchmark the environmental impact of hog manure by enlisting the help of Sustainable Environmental Consultants to conduct a study. During the 2021 growing season, the consultants gathered data from 14 family farms — encompassing 14,702 acres — in the Raccoon River Watershed that receive manure from our hog farms. The report indicated that the soil erosion rate of fields in the study was about one-10th of Iowa’s average, primarily due to hog manure, reduced tillage and no-till practices. The report showed that manure increases soil health, reduces runoff, improves the farmer’s bottom line, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

We also created the Iowa Select Farms Smart Soil Partnership Program in 2023 to cultivate farmer and funding partnerships that improve soil health, further protect water quality and store more carbon in our soil.

We are proud of the steps we have taken to protect water quality and continue to test, assess and adjust to be good stewards of the land.

Our impact extends beyond agriculture as we foster employment and growth across various sectors, including crops, feed, construction, equipment, manufacturing and financial services.

In addition to our economic contributions, we are committed to fostering innovation and partnerships that uphold Iowa's position as a leader in agriculture nationwide. Our philanthropic efforts touch the lives of over a million Iowans annually. We address food insecurity through unique programs and projects, express gratitude to our armed forces, and support families impacted by childhood cancer.

As stewards of our land and communities, we and Iowa Select Farms embrace the responsibility of sustainably feeding the world. We are committed to fostering innovation and partnerships that uphold Iowa's position as a leader in agriculture nationwide.

Jeff Hansen and Deb Hansen are co-founders and owners of Iowa Select Farms.

