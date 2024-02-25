New company to manage concessions at Roaring River State Park

Feb. 25—Roaring River Adventures LLC will manage the lodging, dining, retail and meeting facilities at Roaring River State Park beginning this year, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced last week.

Roaring River Adventures is a division of ExplorUS, a hospitality management company operating in parks across the country.

The Missouri DNR oversees and manages all state parks.

Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville, is among the most visited parks in Missouri, drawing between 1 and 2 million visitors annually.

Amenities include cabins and two lodges and a full-service restaurant.

"We'd like to thank Jim and Carmen Rogers and family for their many years of service taking care of visitors at Roaring River State Park," David Kelly, director of Missouri State Parks, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with ExplorUs and seeing new opportunities they will offer our guests."

DNR said the management company will work with the state on planned improvements, including enhancing the park store, updating the restaurant menu and adding new activities and events.

"ExplorUS is committed to preserving the park's long-standing traditions, especially those related to fishing, while enhancing services for families that have been visiting for generations," Frank Pikus, CEO of ExplorUS, said in a statement.

ExplorUS, based in Kansas City, provides hospitality services at Montauk State Park, another Missouri trout park, and also manages concessions at other parks in the Show-Me State. ExplorUS' portfolio also includes a total of nearly 70 sites in 17 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.