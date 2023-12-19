Company News for Dec 19, 2023
Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL lost 0.9% on China’s ban on the company’s iPhones gathering pace.
Prologis, Inc.’s PLD shares fell 1.2% on the real estate sector continuing to make losses.
Shares of United States Steel Corporation X soared 26.1% after Japan-based Nippon Steel announced that it would buy the company in a $14.9 billion deal that includes debt.
Shares of The AES Corporation AES fell 1.7% on utilities becoming one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report
The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.