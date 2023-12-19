Advertisement
Company News for Dec 19, 2023

Zacks Equity Research
·1 min read

  • Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL lost 0.9% on China’s ban on the company’s iPhones gathering pace.

  • Prologis, Inc.’s PLD shares fell 1.2% on the real estate sector continuing to make losses.

  • Shares of United States Steel Corporation X soared 26.1% after Japan-based Nippon Steel announced that it would buy the company in a $14.9 billion deal that includes debt.

  • Shares of The AES Corporation AES fell 1.7% on utilities becoming one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.

