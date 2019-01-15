U.S. Markets close in 5 hrs 10 mins

Company News For Jan 15, 2019

Companies in the news are: LULU, PCG, NEM, GG and C
  • Citigroup Inc.’s C shares surged 4% after the company reported fourth quarter 2018 earnings per share of $1.61, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 a share
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s LULU shares rallied 5.7% after the company raised its fourth earnings guidance to the range of $1.72 to $1.74, up from $1.62 to $1.67 earlier
  • Shares of PG&E Corporation PCG dipped 52.4% after the company stated that it would file for voluntary bankruptcy later in the month
  • Shares of Newmont Mining Corporation NEM declined 8.9% after the company announced that it would acquire Goldcorp Inc. GG in a deal valued at $10 billion


Zacks Investment Research