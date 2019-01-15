Company News For Jan 15, 2019

- Citigroup Inc.’s C shares surged 4% after the company reported fourth quarter 2018 earnings per share of $1.61, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 a share
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s LULU shares rallied 5.7% after the company raised its fourth earnings guidance to the range of $1.72 to $1.74, up from $1.62 to $1.67 earlier
- Shares of PG&E Corporation PCG dipped 52.4% after the company stated that it would file for voluntary bankruptcy later in the month
- Shares of Newmont Mining Corporation NEM declined 8.9% after the company announced that it would acquire Goldcorp Inc. GG in a deal valued at $10 billion
