Company Secretary Change

Northern 2 VCT PLC
·1 min read

30 September 2022

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

COMPANY SECRETARY CHANGE

Northern 2 VCT PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mercia Company Secretarial Services Limited, as company secretary with effect from 30 September 2022 following the retirement of Mr Graham Venables.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


