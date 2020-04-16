Can my company see what I do on my computer? Tech Support

Welcome to Tech Support, a segment where I, Dan Howley, serve as your intrepid guide through the sometimes confusing, often frustrating, world of personal technology.

“Can my company see what I do on my work laptop or phone?”`

With so many of us under some form of stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re all looking for ways to keep occupied. And stress-baking can only go so far.

So you’ve probably found yourself browsing the web, shopping on Amazon (AMZN), or streaming movies on your work laptop or phone to pass the time. And your company might know you have, too.

Yes, if you’re using a laptop or phone provided by your employer, they can track what you do on them to some degree. Now before you start trying to recount every time you’ve looked up celebrity gossip, or gone down a YouTube rabbit hole on your work device, take a deep breath, because everyone does it.

Monitoring while working from home

Heck, I ordered a smart scale on my work laptop while writing this piece, so I can keep track of how many pounds I’ve put on while cooped up in my apartment. It’s a lot.

And given the interest in apps like Zoom (ZM), chances are you’ve been video chatting, and drinking, with friends and family on your work devices, too.

If you’re using your work device for personal reasons, you need to automatically assume that your company can see what you’re doing. After all, it’s the firm’s device, not yours. They gave it to you to do work, not figure out which of the original Pokémon starters are best, something I took 10 minutes to look up while writing this on my work computer.

If you log into your company’s virtual private network to access proprietary data, then your company can see what websites you’re browsing, as well. That’s because your network traffic is being sent through the VPN, which can see what websites you’re visiting.

Other companies include software on their devices like keyloggers and other measures to ensure you’re being productive.

Even if you're at home, your company can see what you're doing. Image: Getty More

Got a corporate smartphone? Well, chances are your company is able to control the apps you download and use, as well as remotely wipe the device.

I used my work laptop to download some of my wedding photos, so I could print them up for a Valentine’s Day gift to my wife, because I’m the greatest husband ever. But doing so immediately means that my company is able to see that I downloaded those photos, and then uploaded them to an online printing service.

If you use apps like Slack or Microsoft Teams, regardless of whether it’s on your work computer or you install the apps on your personal device, your company can look at your past chat logs. The same thing goes for your corporate email. So try to keep your conversations as work-centric as possible.

As a fun tidbit, your chats could also be subpoenaed if you or your workplace gets into any legal trouble. So best to keep everything PG.

Monitoring in the office

So what about when we eventually return to our offices? Will your employer be able to see what you do online from there? You better believe they can.

When you’re in the office and connected to your company’s Wi-Fi network, you should assume everything you’re doing is being monitored, whether you’re using a corporate device or your own smartphone.

It only makes sense for a company to be able to see what kind web traffic is passing through their network, though, explained Dave Levin, assistant professor of computer science at the University of Maryland Cybersecurity Center.