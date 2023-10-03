This company is selling its sprawling 107-acre campus near downtown Austin. What we know

Tokyo Electron has put its 107-acre U.S. headquarters campus in Southeast Austin up for sale. The company will move elsewhere in Austin and plans to continue growing here.

Tokyo Electron is looking to sell its U.S. headquarters campus, which spans 107 acres in Southeast Austin. The company said it will move to a new headquarters location in Austin and plans to continue growing its operations in the area.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. provides semiconductor manufacturing equipment and related services to many computer chip manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Samsung is building a $17 billion factory in Taylor, northeast of Austin.

Tokyo Electron employs 450 people in the Austin area.

Where is the campus?

Tokyo Electron's campus is at 2400 Grove Boulevard, just off of East Riverside Drive. The site is close to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and major highways including U.S. 183 and Texas 71, and is a short drive from downtown. CBRE Capital Markets is marketing the property.

Tokyo Electron's campus is at 2400 Grove Boulevard, just off of East Riverside Drive. It has a main office building with about 142,000 square feet of space, along with a research and development building with just over 47,800 square feet.

What does this mean for the company?

While reducing its real estate footprint, Tokyo Electron is not cutting back on its Austin operations, said Jason Jowers, the company's vice president of support services.

"Our current campus has housed our Austin-based US headquarters, R&D facility, and training facility for nearly thirty years," Jowers said in an email. "All of these will move to new locations in Austin as we increase our R&D and training capabilities and enhance our U.S. headquarters in support of our company’s growth.

"We are in negotiations for our new headquarters, R&D, and training locations in Austin and cannot provide details until the negotiations are complete," he said. "We will also open a field office to support Samsung’s new fab in Taylor."

What's on the campus?

With views of the Austin skyline, the company's campus sits on 46.8 acres and has a main office building with about 142,000 square feet of space, along with a research and development building with just over 47,800 square feet. The buildings are connected by an enclosed walkway.

Story continues

The property also has 60.3 acres of raw land.

The entire 107-acre site has highly flexible industrial mixed-use zoning that allows for high-density multifamily, office, general commercial and other complementary uses, CBRE brokers said.

The company is offering its Austin campus "on an individual basis, or as a package, each with the potential for attractive seller financing," CBRE's marketing materials state.

What are its selling points?

Tokyo Electron's campus is "one of the most compelling mixed-use redevelopment opportunities in Austin," according to the marketing materials. The offering brochure says the property is a "once in a lifetime to acquire a site of this scale in close proximity" to downtown Austin, the airport and major roads.

The brochure says that the campus "will be 100% leased to Tokyo Electron for 1 year." Once the lease ends, the site "will be ideally positioned for an owner user to occupy the full campus, or for a future investor to reposition or redevelop the campus, including the excess land. The Campus offering is being made unpriced and on an 'as-is, where-is' basis," the brochure states.

What interest is the property seeing?

Jowers said that "there has been significant interest in our current campus."

Early expressions of interest have been for both the entirety of the offering and for individual components, said Charles Cirar, a vice chairman with CBRE Capital Markets. Cirar is marketing the property with Russell Ingrum, also a CBRE vice chairman.

The one-year leaseback of the offices will help facilitate a sale, the CBRE brokers said. There also is the potential for short-term seller financing to help bridge the current turmoil in the capital markets, they said.

Along with the planned sale of the current campus, Tokyo Electron is working with its long-standing partner, Austin-based HPI Real Estate Services and Investments, to secure a new headquarters.

"While Tokyo Electron has not yet finalized their new location, they are committed to staying in Austin," Cirar said.

What are Tokyo Electron growth plans going forward?

"We are excited about our company’s future and the role our new locations in Austin will play in our success and our ability to help our customers succeed," Jowers said.

The company's business is growing rapidly in the U.S. due to legislation Congress passed last year — the Chips and Science Act — to bolster semiconductor manufacturing in the nation, local commercial real estate brokers say.

Not far from Tokyo Electron's campus, another tech company plans to expand its existing headquarters campus in Austin.

Software firm Oracle Corp. is seeking a zoning change that, if approved by the City Council, would allow it to add more office space, a hotel, a conference center and other development to its waterfront campus overlooking Lady Bird Lake. Oracle's campus is off of South Lakeshore Boulevard and Pleasant Valley Road, and it has been a catalyst in the ongoing gentrification in the East Riverside Drive area.

Tokyo Electron's business is growing rapidly in the U.S. due to legislation Congress passed last year — the Chips and Science Act — to bolster semiconductor manufacturing in the nation, local commercial real estate brokers say.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Tokyo Electron selling its US headquarters in Southeast Austin