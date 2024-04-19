Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) was one of the hardest-hit real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the business started a downward spiral from which it never recovered. In 2022, management decided the best course of action would be to simply sell the company's assets, pay back its debt, and return the proceeds to investors. Here's how it's going, and why shareholders could quickly be handsomely rewarded.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 17, 2024. The video was published on April 18, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Seritage Growth Properties right now?

Before you buy stock in Seritage Growth Properties, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Seritage Growth Properties wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,887!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Seritage Growth Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

This Company Is Shutting Down Its Business -- and Could Have 74% Upside for Investors was originally published by The Motley Fool