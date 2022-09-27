U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

The company trying to buy Trump's Truth Social has changed its HQ address from a WeWork to a mailbox at a UPS Store

3
Grace Dean
·3 min read
Donald Trump; a
Digital World has been struggling to get its buyout deal with Trump's Truth Social over the line.Allison Joyce/Getty Images, Justin Sullivan/Getty Image

  • The company trying to buy Trump's Truth Social has changed its HQ address to a UPS mailbox.

  • Digital World Acquisition previously had its HQ address listed as a WeWork building in Miami.

  • The blank-check company's proposed deal with Truth Social has been plagued by setbacks.

The company that's trying to buy President Trump's Truth Social social-media app has switched its headquarters address from a WeWork building to a mailbox at a UPS Store.

Digital World Acquisition, a so-called "blank-check" company that's struggling to seal a deal for Truth Social, has now listed its HQ address as 3109 Grand Avenue, Miami — the same address as a UPS Store that's sat between a nail salon and an Italian seafood restaurant in the city's Coconut Grove neighborhood, Google Maps shows.

The Financial Times, which first reported on the change of HQ address, said a staff member at the UPS Store confirmed that unit 450, which is specified in Digital World's new HQ address, was one of its mailboxes.

Trump announced early in 2021 that he was creating his own social-media app after TwitterFacebook, and YouTube barred him in the wake of the Capitol siege on January 6, 2021. Trump has repeatedly criticized the platforms for removing his accounts and accused them of violating his First Amendment rights.

A buyout deal between Digital World and Truth Social was first announced in October 2021, and was originally set to close in September 2022. But the deal has been delayed, which Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of Truth Social, blames on the SEC postponing a review into the merger.

Digital World's "address of principal executive offices" has since August 19 been listed in Securities and Exchange Commission filings as the same address as the UPS store in Coconut Grove. Prior to that, the address was a WeWork building on SW 7th Street in downtown Miami.

On its SEC page and its website, Digital World's address is listed as a building on the outskirts of San Diego.

Digital World said in a quarterly report that it pays $15,000 a month to another business affiliated with its CEO Patrick Orlando for office space, utilities, and admin services "as the company may require from time to time," the Financial Times first reported.

In an SEC filing Friday, Digital World said investors were pulling $138.5 million of the roughly $1 billion the company had secured for the deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology. Investors who signed up to the deal were able to back out if it wasn't completed by September 20.

Digital World did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, made outside of regular working hours.

As well as investors walking away from Digital World and the SEC reviewing the merger, Truth Social has been besieged by a range of other problems.

Since the app launched in February, Trump has amassed 4.1 million followers, compared with 88 million on Twitter before he was banned.

The app isn't available on the Google Play store yet. A research group found it had been removing or limiting posts, including anti-Trump content or supporting abortion rights, and executives have been leaving Truth Social's parent company.

Read the original article on Business Insider

