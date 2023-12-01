Compared to Estimates, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2023, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was -15.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Sales Growth : -8% versus -4.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

Stores - EOP : 275 versus 276 estimated by four analysts on average.

New stores open : 5 compared to the 6 average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Outdoors : $440.33 million compared to the $479.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Sports and recreation : $266.87 million compared to the $263.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Sales- Total Merchandise Sales : $1.39 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Footwear : $308.79 million compared to the $319.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Apparel: $373.99 million versus $375.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

