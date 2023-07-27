U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.00
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,443.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,601.00
    +30.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    -0.39 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.10
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    +0.1610 (+4.18%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +1.22 (+9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2797
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2140
    -0.1910 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,267.43
    -133.69 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    637.07
    -3.59 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,399.06
    -492.10 (-1.50%)
     

Compared to Estimates, Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Allison Transmission (ALSN) reported $783 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. EPS of $1.92 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.23 million, representing a surprise of +5.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allison Transmission performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America On- Highway: $397 million versus $369.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.

  • Net Sales- North America Off- Highway: $25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.

  • Net Sales- Service Parts Support Equipment & Other: $181 million versus $158.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.2% change.

  • Net Sales- Defense: $33 million compared to the $35.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Outside North America Off- Highway: $24 million versus $33.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change.

  • Net Sales- Outside North America On- Highway: $123 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $124.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Allison Transmission here>>>

Shares of Allison Transmission have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research