Compared to Estimates, Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +66.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Altice USA, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Residential Unique Customer Relationships - Total: 4,391.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,413.19 thousand.

  • SMB Unique Customer Relationships - Total: 381.1 thousand compared to the 379.93 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Pay TV / Video Subscribers - Total Residential Customers: 2,234.6 thousand versus 2,244.15 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Broadband Subscribers - Total Residential Customers: 4,196 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,203.62 thousand.

  • Revenue- Video: $775.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $761.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.

  • Revenue- Broadband- Total: $961.75 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $947.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

  • Revenue- Telephony- Total: $73.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $77.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

  • Revenue- Business services and wholesale- Total: $366.85 million versus $362.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.

  • Revenue- News and Advertising: $107.48 million versus $116.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change.

  • Revenue- Other- Total: $11.34 million compared to the $12.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +320% year over year.

  • Revenue- Mobile- Total: $20.32 million compared to the $17.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.

  • Revenue- Residential: $1.83 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Altice USA, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

