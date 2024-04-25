Compared to Estimates, Amedisys (AMED) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Amedisys (AMED) reported $571.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $564.58 million, representing a surprise of +1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amedisys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Service Revenue- Home health : $364 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $358.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

Net Service Revenue- High Acuity Care : $6.40 million versus $6.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.2% change.

Net Service Revenue- Hospice: $201 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $202.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

Shares of Amedisys have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

