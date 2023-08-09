Compared to Estimates, Angi (ANGI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Angi (ANGI) reported $375.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.3%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403.74 million, representing a surprise of -7.10%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Angi performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- International : $29.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.04 million.

Revenue- Total Domestic : $345.80 million compared to the $379.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.3% year over year.

Revenue- Total Domestic- Ads and Leads : $292.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $312.62 million.

Revenue- Total Domestic- Intersegment eliminations : -$1 million compared to the -$2.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue- Total Domestic- Roofing : $24.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.56 million.

Revenue- Total Domestic- Services: $29.90 million versus $29.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Angi here>>>



Shares of Angi have returned +15.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Story continues

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Angi Inc. (ANGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research