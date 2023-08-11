U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,464.05
    -4.78 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,281.40
    +105.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,644.85
    -93.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,925.11
    +2.49 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.04
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.70
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0951
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1680
    +0.0880 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2695
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9300
    +0.2480 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,396.15
    -30.28 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.87
    -0.33 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.16
    -94.44 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,473.65
    +269.32 (+0.84%)
     

Compared to Estimates, ASGN Inc (ASGN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

ASGN Inc (ASGN) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion, representing a surprise of +0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ASGN Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Federal Government: $319.60 million versus $307.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

  • Revenues- Commercial: $811.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $820.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

  • Revenues- Commercial - Consulting: $281.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $278.15 million.

  • Revenues- Commercial - Assignment: $530.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $536.07 million.

  • Gross Profit- Commercial: $260.90 million versus $256.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Gross Profit- Federal Government: $65.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.64 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for ASGN Inc here>>>

Shares of ASGN Inc have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research