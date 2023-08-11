Compared to Estimates, ASGN Inc (ASGN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ASGN Inc (ASGN) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion, representing a surprise of +0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ASGN Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Federal Government : $319.60 million versus $307.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

Revenues- Commercial : $811.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $820.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

Revenues- Commercial - Consulting : $281.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $278.15 million.

Revenues- Commercial - Assignment : $530.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $536.07 million.

Gross Profit- Commercial : $260.90 million versus $256.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Gross Profit- Federal Government: $65.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.64 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for ASGN Inc here>>>



Shares of ASGN Inc have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

