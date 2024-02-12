Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,032.75
    -8.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,837.00
    -47.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,928.75
    -36.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.60
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1720
    -0.0150 (-0.36%)
     

  • Vix

    13.93
    +1.00 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2627
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3080
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    50,150.79
    +1,536.95 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.69
    +1.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,521.95
    +624.53 (+1.69%)
     

Compared to Estimates, Brixmor (BRX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Brixmor Property (BRX) reported $316.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brixmor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other revenues: $0.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$0.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.4%.

  • Revenues- Rental income: $316.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $312.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

  • Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders- Diluted: $0.24 versus $0.20 estimated by five analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Brixmor here>>>

Shares of Brixmor have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement