Compared to Estimates, Brixmor (BRX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Brixmor Property (BRX) reported $316.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brixmor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Other revenues : $0.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$0.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.4%.

Revenues- Rental income : $316.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $312.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders- Diluted: $0.24 versus $0.20 estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Brixmor have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

